Knicks’ Draft Board Takes a Hit as Malachi Moreno Drops Out

Even though the New York Knicks are in the middle of a magical postseason run, as they’re only four wins away from an NBA title, it’s still not stopping them from also doing their homework on this year’s draft class.

The Knicks have reportedly worked out several draft prospects over the last few weeks, as they hold three picks in next month’s NBA Draft (Nos. 24, 31, and 55). However, the Knicks have to make a minor adjustment to their board, as Malachi Moreno won’t be an option anymore.

Last weekend, Jeff Goodman of Field of 68 reported that Kentucky big man Malachi Moreno has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft pool and will be returning to the Wildcats for his second year. Notably, the 19-year-old Moreno reportedly worked out for the Knicks earlier this month.

Malachi Moreno returning to school eliminates a potential frontcourt draft option for Knicks

The Knicks surprisingly haven’t worked out many frontcourt prospects thus far, even though veteran center Mitchell Robinson is set to be a free agent when the season comes to an end at some point in June.

New York fans hope that Robinson will stay in the Big Apple for a few more seasons, as he’s become a fan favorite. But with how he’s played in the postseason so far (5.5 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game, and 101 DRtg), there might be a few teams willing to throw him a bag to see how he could perform in a larger role.

With that being said, the Knicks need to be doing their homework on Moreno and other big man prospects. Speaking of Moreno, the 19-year-old big man had an okay freshman season for the Wildcats, averaging 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game (36 games).

Even though he’s not the most athletic big man, Moreno was lauded for his work on the glass as he was ranked eighth in the SEC in offensive rebounding percentage (12.2) and played well on defense with a 105.2 DRtg (11th-best in the SEC). That said, another year of work in college will do wonders for him, and perhaps the Knicks will work him out again this time next year.

As for the rest of their draft board, it's loaded with a lot of guards and wings/forward, which is not a surprise given how the Knicks have constructed their roster this season.

Morez Johnson Jr., whom the Knicks recently worked out, would be an excellent addition to the Knicks’ frontcourt, but his stock has slowly started to rise. Derek Parker of NBA Draft on SI has Johnson being taken by the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 12 overall in his latest mock draft.

There’s also St. John’s forward Zuby Ejiofor, whom the Knicks reportedly worked out, and he could be there late in the first round. Parker has Ejiofor going to the Atlanta Hawks, who have the No. 23 overall pick.

Needless to say, the next few weeks will be interesting for the Knicks as they balance playing in the NBA Finals while looking ahead to finding future contributors for this team.