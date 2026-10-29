Knicks' Latest Jose Alvarado Injury Update Only Creates More Worry

When the Knicks announced that Jose Alvarado would miss the Magic game with a sprained ankle, nobody thought much of it. We didn't hear about it during, or even after the game in which he seems to have hurt it. And there hasn't even been information on when it happened. All things considered, it seemed like it was just a minor sprain that would see him sit out for a couple of games.

It's now been three games, though. And not only that, Mike Brown said before Wednesday night's game that he didn't have any updates on the reserve point guard.

Mike Brown said he doesn’t have an update on Jose Alvarado. Said Kolek is the backup. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) October 28, 2026

The Knicks have been somewhat quiet about injury updates over the last few years. So maybe this is them being coy. New York could just be keeping things close to their chest. But not giving out any information about the severity of the injury or a timetable, especially for a sprained ankle, is unusual.

Knicks' silence on Jose Alvarado's injury raises the level of worry, at least a little

Ankle injuries come with different grades. And seeing as it's been almost a week since he's last played, it's impossible and implausible that they haven't done any testing on it now. That means they have to at least know what the severity is and what grade it is. There's been plenty of time for some of the swelling to go down, so either the injury is worse than some initially expected, or there's some funny business going on.

Brown also firmly stated that Tyler Kolek is the backup. He likely meant as of right now since Alvarado is out. But that's a segue into a conversation that has flooded plenty of Knicks fans' minds over the last 48 hours: Whenever Alvarado does make a return, is he going to automatically be given the keys to the backup point guard spot?

Alvarado has the veteran experience and he's coming off playing a pivotal role in helping the Knicks win their first championship in 53 years. He's also a much better defender than Kolek and does a lot of little things. Alvarado, though, isn't quite the playmaker that Kolek is. And he's started the season off on the wrong foot.

Kolek has his share of flaws too. Despite upping his efforts, his defense is still inconsistent and his outside shot, like Alvarado's is also not the most reliable. But his playmaking makes the second unit offense, especially ones sans Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, look much more tenable. And in general, the offense just seems to benefit whenever he's on the court. Could the latter's recent play, combined with the former's injury lead to an unexpected early season rotation shake up? Hard to tell.

Regardless, this can't feel great for Alvarado. Brown, like a lot of NBA coaches, tends to stick with his veterans. But he's also been open to sitting veterans in favor of younger players. We saw Mohamed Diawara, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Kolek all get minutes over established guys plenty of times last season.

As of Thursday, I think the consensus is still in favor of Alvarado retaining the title of "backup point guard" for now. But he may not have a chokehold on it, and he shouldn't. The Knicks' only goal this season is to repeat as champions. And if Kolek gives them the best chance to do so, he should be out there.

Brown may have told Alvarado that it's still his job to lose or at least reassured him to some degree during his short absence. But unless he's done that, the New York native may be looking over his shoulder.

Kolek has looked good in his minutes despite his modest numbers. And the lack of an update on what many believed to be a minor sprained strange. This could end up being nothing. But what if it isn't?

Numerous players to begin this season have either appeared hurt or sat out a game, only for it to turn into a longer-term absence as more clarity emerges, which stirs real questions around what's going on with Alvarado.

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