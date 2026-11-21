The first month of the Knicks' season has been pretty unpredictable. Multiple players haven't looked quite like themselves, and the rotation appears to be in flux. Yet, no one encapsulates this murkiness better than Miles McBride. And more specifically, his role and future with the Knicks' organization.

It was only a weeks ago that we thought McBride had turned the corner. The young guard's shot had returned, and he was not only playing more but playing well in those increased minutes. However, just when we thought we'd see some stability with McBride and Mike Brown's rotations, we were abruptly reminded that anything can still happen.

It also serves as a reminder that a McBride trade could be inching closer to actually happening.

Miles McBride is looking like a player Knicks could stomach trading after decreasing his role again

After a three-game span during which McBride averaged 24.7 minutes and 12 points per game, the reserve guard has seen less and less time. He played just 14 minutes in the Knicks' overtime win against the Raptors, then just nine minutes in Toronto two nights later, and only eight minutes in the Knicks' thrilling win over the Timberwolves on Thursday night.

That marks the first time since Dec. 15, 2023, that McBride played in less than 10 minutes in back-to-back games. That's almost three full years.

Knicks fans are very well aware of just how important McBride is. Even with his decreased playing time this season, the guard remains one of the most consistent presences among the Knicks' most dominant lineups, and he is still one of the Knicks' few analytic darlings as an elite possession-maxing three-and-D specialist. But something just feels fishy.

All indiciations point to him being fully healthy and free of the pain he dealt with during the postseason. He's still incredibly productive when on the court. And the team almost always performs better when he's playing.

Yet he's seeing less playing time than last season despite Bridges and Hart struggling early on. Some of that can and should be attributed to Landry Shamet improving on his already incredible 2025 season. But it just doesn't make sense.

One possible explanation is that the Knicks are still looking at possible trades. As many have noted, McBride is an impending free agent and the Knicks may be looking to deal him to avoid losing him for nothing. With Shamet better than ever, Tyler Kolek stepping up, and Jose Alvarado still ready to spring off the bench, the Knicks have a plethora of backup guard options. McBride not only happens to be getting inconsistent minutes, but he's also the one who currently holds the most value.

These speculations, which have been circulating for quite some time now, were once again reignited when Michael Scotto, a senior NBA insider, mentioned McBride as potential trade bait this week. He doesn't allude to there being any ongoing talks, nor does he bring up potential names that the Knicks could or may target. But where there is smoke, there is often fire.

How Landry Shamet could allow the New York Knicks to use Miles “Deuce” McBride as a trade chip ahead of the deadline in the final year of his contract and what they could look for in return on @SiriusXMNBA. pic.twitter.com/UEzcGzSaoT — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 19, 2026

New York's chances of winning a championship are better with him on the team than with him off of it. That has been the consensus, and that hasn't changed. If anything, McBride's recent play has only strengthened that notion. But the Knicks aren't playing McBride the 25+ minutes he deserves to play on a nightly basis.

Even with the excess of guards the Knicks are playing, McBride remains one of the most impactful due to his defense and shooting. If the Knicks can't find minutes for the reserve, then they may be better off parting ways with him, just so they can dedicate more time to the players that Brown does see as part of his season-long plans.

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