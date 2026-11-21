At the time, the Knicks' re-signing of Mohamed Diawara made sense given the flashes he showed as a rookie and his potential to grow in his second year. Five months since the deal, though, Diawara's role and development are now covered in much more uncertainty.

Diawara is averaging 12 minutes per game, which is 3.2 minutes more than he averaged last season. But he's only appeared in six of the Knicks' 15 games and hasn't checked into a contests since their Nov. 11 matchup against the Cavaliers. And in that loss, Daiawara didn't look good. He scored just two points on 1-3 shooting in 11 minutes, and didn't add any rebounds, assists, steals, or blocks.

At this rate, he's on pace to appear in just about 33 games, which is less than half of the 69 appearances he made last regular season. Now, a lot can change between now and January or the trade deadline. And nobody can attest to that more than Diawara. But whatever massive leap was hoped for out of the youngster seems to a lot further off, if it's coming at all.

Mohamed Diawara's disappearing minutes raise more concerns about his role and future

The young wing started out with a series of DNPs last season as well. In New York's first 14 games last season, he played a total of 18 minutes across eight contests, which are both lower marks than he's at currently.

Mike Brown has opted to lean much more heavily on Landry Shamet, as the veteran has proven to be one of the most important players. Then there's Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson getting some of the other non-starting wing minutes. But the Knicks coach has still been as experimental and fluid with his rotation as ever.

We've already seen him play not just Diawara, but Dalton Knecht, Tyler Kolek, Jose Alvarado, James Wiseman, and Pacome Dadiet to varying degrees. Unlike with some other coaches, being out of the rotation in November isn't a death sentence under Brown. Diawara will eventually get a chance to earn some minutes again at some point. Whether it's injuries, a stretch of bad games from the team, or individual struggles, it's inevitable.

That doesn't make his current situation any less discouraging, though. Some, and dare I even say many, Knicks fans had expected, or at least hoped, that Diawara would be a regular in the rotation this season. The path was clear. Build on the successful rookie season, get as many in-game reps as possible during preseason, live in the gym in the offseason, and earn a regular rotation spot during training camp. Unfortunately for those Diawara believers, it just hasn't worked out.

He's still displayed glimpses of the player fans became enamored with just earlier this year. The defense, passing, confident shooting, and attacking of closeouts working off of said shot has been there at times. But there's also been a lot of times when he's either ineffective or just kind of floats out there.

We are now just a week away from December, which many fans consider the unofficial, but true, beginning of the season that serves as a reality check. And it's concerning that Diawara, outside of a three-game stretch earlier in the month, has pretty much been a non-factor this season even in a campaign in which Mikal Brides has struggled and Josh Hart looked ill-equipped to remain in the starting lineup.

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