Knicks Must Keep a ‘Businesslike’ Approach Ahead of a Possible Sweep

The old adage is that a playoff series doesn't truly start until someone loses on the road. In what mostly felt like the comfy confines of Madison Square Garden, thanks to the boatloads of New Yorkers who made the pilgrimage down the turnpike, the Knicks all but put an end to their semifinals matchup with the 76ers on Friday night.

No team in NBA history has ever successfully come back from a 3-0 deficit in 161 tries, and only four teams have even clawed back to force a Game 7. Just a round ago, the Sixers completed a 3-1 comeback to eliminate the Celtics. But these Knicks aren’t those overrated Celtics. They aren't the 2004 Yankees. They're a group showing why they're the best team in the Eastern Conference and just flatly better than their opposition.

The Knicks should treat Game 4 as important as any other contest, especially when considering how handily Detroit is taking care of Cleveland. A sweep, something that the franchise hasn't accomplished since 2000 when it dispatched Toronto in three games when the first round was a best of five, would also allow more time for OG Anunoby to continue resting his ailing right hamstring.

Knicks have a chance to earn some needed time off

"We don't look at it as a 3-0. We got to go out there at 0-0, and we got to have that same desperation and everything that comes with trying to win that first one,” Karl-Anthony Towns said after the 114-98 victory (h/t sny_knicks). “We're locked in on the mission at hand, and we also have to continue to raise our standards."

"We don't look at it as a 3-0. We got to go out there at 0-0 and we got to have that same desperation and everything that comes with trying to win that first one. We're locked in on the mission at hand and we also have to continue to raise our standards."



- Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/irMweLRMWx — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 9, 2026

You really can’t underrate the magnitude of taking care of business. The most satisfying part of the past six games is that they’ve stopped playing with their food. For large swaths of last year and earlier during the season, this group would mosey around for two quarters or so before flipping a switch.

During these playoffs, the Knicks are 7-2 with both losses coming by a combined two points. They started this current six-game win streak, which ties a franchise record with the 1999 team for most consecutive playoff victories, shooting 49.4% from the field in Game 4 against the Hawks. They have shot at least 49% in every game since, and no team has had a stretch as long since the 1982 Lakers, per Evan Abrams of ESPN.

The Knicks are firing on all cylinders. How long can they keep it up? | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The efficiency has been off the charts, and the defense has been equally as good. What we’ve seen over the last six games is what this team could be with a high level of seriousness and intention across 48 minutes. We’ve also seen how well-rounded and deep this roster is.

Jalen Brunson led the way with 33-points. The captain was buoyed by another big two-way game from Mikal Bridges, who chipped in 23 points and put the clamps on Tyrese Maxey. Josh Hart did Josh Hart things. The bench mob of Mitchell Robison, Jordan Clarkson, Jose Alvarado and Landry Shamet, who had 15 points and was a game high plus-20, all made contributions.

The Sixers came out with the fight and desperation you’d expect from a team with their season on life support. They scored the first nine points, and the whistle was leaning their way. The Knicks absorbed that early punch. It’s hard to imagine there’s much punch left in these Sixers.

Sunday afternoon is the time to deliver the knockout blow.