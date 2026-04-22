Knicks Quickly Get Reason to Feel Better About Game 2 Loss

Monday night was a disaster for the New York Knicks, who gave away a 2-0 series lead in large part to self-inflicted mistakes. A defeat like this, as the more talented team, prompts major soul searching and brings concerns to the forefront that could doom their playoff run.

However, about 24 hours later, the Knicks' loss isn't looking as bad -- thanks to the Celtics. Boston put up a surprise stinker in Game 2 against the 76ers after blowing out Philly in the opener over the weekend, and now will head to Philadelphia with the series tied 1-1.

This unexpected development should raise New York's spirits, especially considering the benefits it could mean if these two teams meet in the next round.

Knicks in same place as Celtics in first round is a win for New York

One of the most damaging side effects of the Knicks ' loss in Game 2 was that it took a sweep off the table. Though it's not often easy to go 4-0 against the same team in the playoffs, New York would've had reason to believe it could get it done if it started 2-0.

A sweep was an incredibly attractive possibility considering the extra rest it would afford. The second round of the postseason can start as early as May 2 or as late as May 4, while Game 4 of Knicks-Hawks is set for April 25.

That's a week of rest (or more) the team could've guaranteed itself, which is significant with Miles McBride still clearly working his way back from injury and OG Anunoby's ankle being a lingering issue.

Now, this series is going until at least Game 5 (which is on April 28), dragging out a matchup the Knicks had the early jump on, which will cut into their potential rest and prep time if they advance to the East semis as expected.

Yet, the Celtics are also in the same situation. Boston relinquishing the series lead and losing to the Sixers is much more shocking than New York's loss, especially so with Philly star Joel Embiid not even active. It also removes -- at least for now -- the C's having a big rest advantage over the Knicks if they meet in the second round.

While NY can't get ahead of itself and has to focus on Atlanta with Quin Snyder's team not going down easily, there's some future planning in the back of everyone's mind, considering how enormous of a task it would be to take down a healthy Celtics team.

But that proposition becomes easier, in theory, if both squads have a similar first-round experience. Boston not getting to coast is going to require more energy from its well-rounded starting lineup, and they won't be able to shift their attention to planning for the Knicks' weaknesses as quickly.

Meanwhile, for New York, Mike Brown can now feel a bit better about playing his starters extra minutes from here on out, as the bench has struggled mightily to begin this series. There would've been a potentially huge cost for going starter-heavy against ATL and then running into a clearly rested Celtics squad. But their shared realities increase the odds of both teams entering a semifinal clash in the same place in terms of energy levels for their top players.

Of course, there's a long way to go before the Knicks even begin planning for the C's. But what happens in this round will have a legitimate effect on the next, and the 76ers prolonging their series against Boston is an even bigger win for New York on the heels of its Game 2 disappointment.