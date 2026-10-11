Knicks Should View James Wiseman's Risk as a Good Thing

As the New York Knicks weigh their options for their third-string center, it’s hard not to feel that “upside” should be a priority.

With less than two weeks until the regular season tips off, the New York Knicks are hosting what appears to be a three-man battle between Drew Eubanks, James Wiseman, and Tony Bradley for the third-string center spot on the roster.

The only two centers on the roster at the moment are Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond. Between Towns’ frequent foul trouble and the need to pace him through the regular season, and Drummond’s age and effectiveness, the third-string center role could be a fairly important one during the regular season.

It’s hard to tell which player is in pole position to make the final roster. The New York Post’s Stefan Bondy previously reported that Wiseman, the 2020 second overall pick, was the favorite. However, SNY’s Ian Begley recently called Eubanks the "safer" option, given Eubanks’ steadier production in his career.

However, given where the roster stands and the financial crunch coming down the pike, Wiseman and his mysterious upside should be the favorite.

Wiseman hasn’t had much of a chance in the NBA

Many teams have been tempted by the potential surrounding former top draft picks who didn't pan out early in their careers. So-called “second draft” players have long had a place in NBA history, as numerous teams have attempted to excavate that potential and turn it into actual production. Wiseman now enters those ranks.

There’s no telling if Wiseman will ever reach the potential and intrigue that made him a top-two pick in 2020. However, there is still reason to believe Wiseman can turn into a productive NBA player.

For one, Wiseman has not played much NBA basketball. Over five seasons, Wiseman has played just 152 total games – less than two full regular seasons.

The Golden State Warriors drafted Wiseman in 2020, entering the infamous “two timelines” era where the Warriors were expected to compete for championships while developing young prospects. But he missed his second season with a knee injury. The Warriors shipped Wiseman out quickly when he proved a bad fit in their read-and-react offense.

Wiseman spent two seasons with the Detroit Pistons, appearing in 87 games and making little tangible impact.

Wiseman then joined the Indiana Pacers in 2024, but he tore his Achilles on the opening night of the 2024-25 season. He has played just four games since.

That said, there is reason to believe Wiseman hasn’t been given the chance to properly develop in the NBA. He entered a tough, pressure-packed situation with the Warriors in 2020, didn’t succeed, got hurt, and then was shipped out. He spent two seasons with the Pistons, where they won 31 games. Then Wiseman went to Indiana, got hurt, and has hardly played.

Given the tough environment in Golden State, the losing environment in Detroit, and an injury robbing him of valuable time in Indiana, this opportunity with the Knicks may be the most stable environment Wiseman has been placed in. The Knicks can afford to be patient with Wiseman, letting him develop under two decorated pros in Towns and Drummond.

Wiseman may have more to offer

If we’re evaluating prospects without any context of their careers, it’s hard not to be intrigued by Wiseman’s potential.

At 6-foot-11 and 240 lbs., Wiseman has the look of a physically imposing center. He entered training camp in great shape and showed off his physical tools in the Knicks’ first preseason game, finishing a lofty alley-oop and completing a nice put-back off an offensive rebound.

James Wiseman tonight:



8 PTS

5 REB

1 BLK



Would you want to see him make the final cut? pic.twitter.com/1cXpJpfH9o — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) October 6, 2026

Wiseman has never had much trouble getting up shots and scoring points. In his brief stint in Golden State, Wiseman averaged 19 points per 36 minutes. Even in Detroit, Wiseman had moments when he showed an intriguing all-around offensive game.

James Wiseman had a perfect night in the Pistons win



20 PTS (100% FG), 10 REB in 23 MINS off the benchpic.twitter.com/R7UwQ00IZH — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 13, 2023

However, other areas of the game are concerns for the former second overall pick. Wiseman has not been one to pass the ball much, nor has his defense lived up to his potential, considering his size and athleticism.

There have been flashes though:

Watch James Wiseman during this entire possession: pic.twitter.com/dd67nDGQGq — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 26, 2022

Furthermore, the Knicks can simplify the game for Wiseman, given the limited role he’d be expected to play: set hard picks, execute dribble hand-offs, roll hard to the basket, finish with power, stay active and tall on defense. In previous seasons, Ariel Hukporti was a competent third-string center and a minutes-eater when called upon, because he played a simple role. Wiseman could thrive by focusing on the same things.

Additionally, investing time and resources into Wiseman’s development could be a wise move for the Knicks. Wiseman is still just 25 years old (compared to Eubanks at 29). Drummond is on a one-year deal. The Knicks didn't draft any centers this year, and they are without first-round picks in two of the next three years. Lastly, they will be limited in free agency in the coming years if they keep this core group together.

In other words, given Wiseman’s age, potential, limited role, and limited market, this could be an opportunity to develop a backup center with some upside for the coming years. Wiseman will be cheap this year, and unless he makes the roster and blows away expectations in a bigger role than imagined, he will likely be a player the Knicks could retain at a reasonable price going forward if he plays well.

It’s worth tempering expectations. Many of these second-draft players don't reach their potential. Some, however, do become effective rotation players; Marvin Bagley III, for example, has become a backup center in recent years. Wiseman could follow the same path if the Knicks develop him and he's down for playing a minimal role.

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