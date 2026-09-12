Latest Ben Simmons Intel Keeps Door to Knicks Slightly Open

For a second straight offseason, the Knicks and Ben Simmons have failed to join forces. After trying to sign him in 2025, the team reportedly had interest again this year, though the former All-Star is joining the Sacramento Kings instead on a standard minimum contract.

However, it turns out the deal is non-guaranteed. The latest details on Simmons' pact with Sacramento reveal he'll need to make the opening night roster to collect $1 million, and he won't see the full sum unless he's on the roster through Jan. 10, 2027, per Spotrac.

Update: Ben Simmons has signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal worth up to $3.5 million with the Sacramento Kings, per sources. If he makes the opening night roster, he’ll earn $1 million. The 30-year-old, 3-time All-Star is making an NBA comeback. ESPN was first on an agreement. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 9, 2026

So while Simmons is now committed to another team, that might not remain the case by the end of the preseason, as the Kings can get out of the contract without being on the hook for anything. Given that New York was very recently in the hunt for Simmons, that could lead to a scenario where Leon Rose revisits the idea of adding the talented playmaker if he becomes available again.

Knicks can't rule out Ben Simmons despite interest going nowhere

Obviously, an attempt to sign Simmons last offseason and then exploring the idea again, but nothing to show for it this summer, doesn't paint a rosy picture of these two sides ever coming together.

That said, the fact that the rejection didn't turn Rose away entirely this offseason from again considering the former No. 1 pick shows the Knicks are still intrigued by what Simmons could bring to the table.

In particular, Simmons is alluring this season as an option to help New York's pressing need in the frontcourt. There's a concerning lack of upside with the remaining veteran free agents; meanwhile, the smaller names left have potential but are bigger unknowns at the NBA level. Simmons ticks off both boxes, making him a player worth pursuing.

That enticing combination means the Knicks can't simply disregard Simmons if he is cut this preseason or even later this campaign. Rose's main mission is to maximize the back end of this roster for another title push. Aging vets like Kelly Olynyk or Bismack Biyombo would be nothing more than space-fillers for the third-string job, while actual difference-makers, such as Simmons, could be under the right circumstances.

Now, there's a world where New York solves its third-string dilemma before opening night. Maybe a center trade, which has been difficult to come by for the Knicks this offseason, eventually materializes. Maybe a big on a two-way contract impresses them in camp. Maybe they pursue someone like Micah Potter or another cut candidate aside from Simmons.

But as this offseason has shown, finding legitimately decent backup center help is no small task, especially as teams put more emphasis on controlling the boards and dominating the paint. So it's entirely possible New York's options in the frontcourt don't improve much before the start of the season, or during it.

This is why the Knicks can't stew over sour grapes and must keep the Simmons door open. The team's answer to the center problem doesn't appear to be coming easily, but they're in a perfect position to wait out other franchises and see if a talent like Simmons is allowed to walk.

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