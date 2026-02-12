Jeremy Sochan Emerges as Option for Knicks After Spurs Release

Leading up the to the trade deadline, the New York Knicks were actively shopping the disappointing Guerschon Yabusele around the league. There was chatter of the Knicks sending the Frenchman to San Antonio for Jeremy Sochan, but the Spurs were not interested, per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

The Knicks and Phoenix Suns were among the teams who had trade discussions surrounding the 9th pick of the 2022 NBA draft prior to the deadline, which is something to keep in mind as he now becomes a free agent, per ESPN's Shams Charania, and the Knicks have an open roster spot.

The San Antonio Spurs and forward Jeremy Sochan have agreed on his release to allow the 2023 All-Rookie team member to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Sochan is expected to decide among multiple interested teams. pic.twitter.com/ilLIWLz7gb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 11, 2026

NBA insider Marc Stein mentioned last month that the Spurs gave Sochan’s camp permission to try to find a new home via trade before the February 5 deadline. The 22-year old did not plan to ask for a release shortly after no such deal materialized, but that changed over the past week as he remained out of Mitch Johnson’s rotation.

Sochan Could Be An Option For The Knicks

Due to his age and potential upside, Sochan just became the number one target on the buyout market. Additionally, unlike most buyout candidates, he still has two-way eligibility. A team could pick him up, then convert him to a standard spot ahead of the postseason, per Yossi Gozlan of Hoops Hype.

Coming out of Baylor, it was thought that Sochan’s defense and passing ability could make him a sure-fire NBA contributor. He had an exciting rookie season and was a member of the 2023 All-Rookie team. He made the Rising Stars team during his first two seasons and started 149 games for the Spurs during his first three seasons.

As San Antonio pivoted from rebuilding to contention, Sochan was a casualty. By most metrics, he’s been a net negative player. He owns an unorthodox style of play and is a non-factor on offense, shooting just 28.7% from three across 212 career games.

Jan 10, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of a game against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Sochan's Shooting Is Holding Him Back

He’ll probably be appreciated more somewhere where his defense-only play-style can be successful. The Knicks don’t need more offensive players and the six-foot-eight forward’s defensive versatility and personality is something the Knicks could use. He’s a switchable defender, a good rebounder for his size and he’s shown some playmaking upside.

It will be interesting to see if a team tries to do a multi-year deal with the youngster to get him to stick around next year or if he settles for a one-year prove it deal over the next two months. Every tanking team will be lining up to take a flier on Sochan.

There’s a good chance that he goes to a team with an immediate pathway to significant playing time, something New York can’t offer when they’re fully healthy. Despite not getting a deal done for Sochan at the trade deadline, Leon Rose appeared interested and we'll see if that interest remains and is mutual.

