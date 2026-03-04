Josh Hart Shocks Knicks Legend With One Insane Pass

Josh Hart may not be filling up the stat sheet with buckets right now, but he keeps finding ways to make everyone stop and stare. This time, it was not just New York Knicks fans who noticed. A beloved Knicks legend was left completely stunned by one Hart pass, and he made sure the whole world knew about it.

The Knicks were locked in a tight moment in the game against Toronto. The score read 95-93 in the fourth quarter, and New York needed a big play. That is exactly when Josh Hart delivered one.

Hart got a pass from Anunoby, took a brief look at the defense, and let out a powerful two-hand, one-bounce pass right into the chest of Mikal Bridges. He caught the ball and went for a straight dunk. In the blink of an eye, the Knicks had the space to breathe that they had been so desperately ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌craving.

The pass was so crisp, so perfectly timed, that it even reached all the way to Stephon Marbury. The Knicks legend, known as Starbury, jumped on his Instagram Story after watching and posted his raw reaction.

"You see that dime? By Josh Hart?" he exclaimed in a video shared on social media.

Hart's Impact Goes Far Beyond the Scoring Column

Hart​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ ended the game with 12 points, 7 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks in the Knicks' 111-95 victory over Toronto - one of his more balanced performances this season.

However, scoring hasn't really been the main subject recently. In fact, Hart has been in a considerable shooting slump as he's made only 14 out of 32 attempts over the last three games. Nevertheless, the box score still reads nicely as Hart is just determined not to let a cold shooting hand let down his whole ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌game.

He said it himself after the Spurs game, via SNY.

"I ain't make a d--- thing, so I got into something else," he said. "That's all I'm thinking about. I think for me it's just trying to be effective."

That is the Josh Hart formula. His 7 assists and that dime to Bridges in the fourth quarter were proof that he does not need to be scoring to change a game. He was also named Defensive Player of the Game by his teammates, donning the signature Timberland boots and hard hat.

