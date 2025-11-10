Karl-Anthony Towns Shines as Knicks Keep Perfect Home Record
Following three days off, the New York Knicks seemed to continue where they left off. In a game they never trailed, with a lead as high as 39 points, the Knicks steamrolled past their state rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. With an overall great performance from top to bottom, the overall effort as a collective unit showcased the potential the Knicks truly do have.
With this win, the New York Knicks extend their winning streak to four games, while also remaining undefeated at home with a record of 6-0. Following this victory, the Knicks have moved into third place in the chaotic Eastern Conference, while also winning their 11th consecutive win against the Nets. Although the game was lopsided the Knicks flashed exactly what would be needed for them to remain a juggernaut in the East.
40-Point First Quarter
The Knicks started off the game with a statement, scoring 40 points in a quarter for a league-leading sixth time. Mikal Bridges continued his hot start from three, hitting three from behind the arc. Knicks' all-star center Karl-Anthony Towns showcased his game down low, less settling for long-range jumpers and more interior finishing.
Bench Contributions
The Knick's defense took a step backwards once Jordan Clarkson and the bench unit entered the game, allowing the Nets to score 40 points of their own in the 2nd quarter. Besides that, the Knicks bench had a fairly good outing. Going into this season, Mike Brown was expected to do what former head coach Tom Thibodeau refused to do, trust the bench. So far this season, Brown has done exactly that. Jordan Clarkson struggled defensively causing him to foul out, but made up for it on the offensive end. Clarkson finished with 11 points, two rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes.
Landry Shamet contributed a solid eight points of his own, including hitting two three pointers as well as dishing out three assists. The nine-year vet is shooting 42% from three, becoming a reliable bench piece for New York this season.
Josh Hart had a typical Josh Hart game for the Knicks, Adding in 11 points, seven boards and two assists in an all-around superb performance for who many call the heart and soul of the team.
OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges Get Hot From Three
The two-way wing duo of Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby flashed their brilliance from behind the arc. Combining for eight threes on 11 attempts, both Bridges and Anunoby showed their worth and what they can bring to the table when they are clicking. With Jalen Brunson starting off the season playing like an MVP and Karl-Anthony Towns slowly getting back into rhythm, if Bridges and Anunoby can play like this on a nightly basis, there are not many teams that can matchup with New York.
The Importance of Mitchell Robinson
When healthy, Knicks' center Mitchell Robinson is an extremely valuable compotent to the Knicks success. His defensive presence down low and on the weak side play help boost New York's defense to new levels. Robinson only played 16 minutes in New York's win over Brooklyn, but he was all over the court. Robinson finished with eight points, eight rebounds, two steals, two blocks and finished with a whopping +/- of 40.
Karl-Anthony Towns Dominates Down Low
It's been a rocky start to the season for the Knicks' all-star Karl-Anthony Towns. Following his performance against the Nets, it is safe to say he is slowly coming back to form. Finishing the game with 28 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, two assists and two steals, KAT showcased his dominance in the interior. KAT has faced criticism regarding his passive offense down low and questionable shot selection from three.
At the conclusion of the Knicks 134-98 win, Towns reminded everyone that he is more than capable of playing down low offensively. Widely known as one of the best shooting bigs of all time, Towns is also equipped with great finishing ability in which he finally showed off against Brooklyn. Finishing the game shooting 10/17 from the field, 8-8 from the free throw line, and a shocking 0-0 from three, this performance is in contention for one of his best performances so far this season.
Final Thoughts
The Knicks were expected to win this game and that is exactly what they did, in convincing fashion. With a winning streak intact and a fairly light schedule for the remainder of November, expect the Knicks to remain one of the hottest teams in the East. It was an overall group effort, when the roster is clicking under Mike Brown, the Knicks almost look impossible to defeat. With their next game being against a dysfunctional Memphis Grizzlies, the Knicks could look to win five straight and improve to 7-0 at Madison Square Garden.
