Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Asks Social Media for Girlfriend Advice
It turns out New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson didn’t need a coach this time, but he needed a dating tip. The big man posted on Facebook this week, asking fans for some real-life assistance on a matter completely off the court.
Robinson’s post read, “How do you ask someone to be your girlfriend? Need help.” Within minutes, screenshots of the post were all over social media, where Knicks fans and NBA watchers turned it into a mini event.
Fan Reactions
When several fan pages shared the post on Twitter, the replies quickly turned hilarious. One fan said, “Must be tough for Mitch given he only knows how to give rejections.” The comment was a playful jab at Robinson’s elite shot-blocking skills; after all, he has built a career on rejection inside the paint.
Another user joked, “It really does just get to a point,” including a screenshot of Robinson’s age. Fans found it funny that a 26-year-old NBA star, who’s supposed to be unstoppable under the rim, was suddenly struggling in the dating game.
One fan wrote, “If a 7-foot tall, professional athlete, who makes a ton of money, has a nice house and car, gotta ask for help on Facebook about girls? What chance do I got.” That sentiment summed up the internet’s collective disbelief: If Mitch can’t figure it out, what hope is there for everybody else?
As the replies piled in, the jokes got sharper. “All he needs to do is make his freethrows,” one fan teased, referencing Robinson’s well-known struggles at the line. Another added, “Go to Home Depot and buy a ladder for the girl,” bringing height humor into the mix.
Others mixed basketball with relationship advice. One user said, “Sign a reasonable extension and I’ll share all my tricks,” mocking Robinson’s contract talk earlier this year. Another wrote, “Don’t ask. Just make your free throws, then u good.” Even romance advice, it seems, can’t escape scrutiny from Knicks fans.
Some fans actually tried to help, too. “Take her to your favorite place. If she likes it, you’re in,” one user suggested amid the sea of jokes. And then there was the most Knicks-like response of all: “You win a championship and tell her, ‘Hey, I’m an NBA champion. Who doesn’t want to be the girlfriend of an NBA champion?’ Now go win us that championship and get your girl champ!”
Whether Robinson gets the girl or not, fans are already calling the post the funniest moment of the Knicks’ week. Maybe next time, instead of asking for help, Mitch just needs to check the comments — New York’s got him covered, on and off the court.
