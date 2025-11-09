How Knicks Can Take Over the East
The New York Knicks currently sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 5-3. That can easily change with a fairly easy schedule for the remainder of November. If the Knicks can take of business, improve on the road and get their all-star duo clicking again, this team can take over the East early and enter December sitting in first place comfortably.
The Knicks have 10 remaining games in the month of November. New York has five games at home and five games on the road. Three of those games feature opposing teams with winning records. The Knicks are scheduled to take on The Miami Heat twice, one being an NBA Cup game. Erik Spoelstra's team currently sits at the seventh seed in the east with a record of 6-4. Miami has taken the league by storm with a completely revamped offensive scheme which is good enough for second in the NBA in points per game and first in overall pace. Miami has changed their offensive identity to fit the rapid fire pace that is heavily reliant on driving to the basket and ball movement.
The Challenges Facing New York
The new offense is thriving even without Miami's all-star guard Tyler Herro, who has yet to play this season as he is recovering from an ankle surgery. The Knicks lockdown wings, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby will look to contain Miami's leading scorer Norman Powell, who is averaging 23.3 points per game on great efficiency. Although Mike Brown's style of offense fits the Knicks personal, New York ranks 24th in pace. These two games against a tough Heat team will show if Mike Brown's unit can keep up with a fast pace offense.
The Milwaukee Bucks are the other team with a winning record on the Knicks schedule in November. Giannis Antetokounmpo is off to a tremendous MVP-caliber start. Heading into the season many critics and analysts were down on the Bucks due to a couple of questionable decisions in free agency, as well as the rumors regarding a potential Giannis trade.
The two-time MVP winner Antetokounmpo is currently leading the league in scoring with 33.4 points per game while also averaging just under 13 rebounds per game and 6.6 assists per game. The Bucks are currently the 4th seed with a 6-3 record, due to the efforts of the Greek Freak and a surrounding cast who seem to know their roles. History shows the Knicks have had trouble containing Giannis with him averaging 24.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 42 career games. It will take a team effort to slow down Antetokounmpo. Also be on the look out for Milwaukee's starting point guard Ryan Rollins, who is a having a breakout season taking over the floor general position.
The Knicks' November Schedule
The rest of the Knicks schedule in November feature games against the struggling Orlando Magic, who seem to have trouble including new acquisition Desmond Bane into the offense. The Memphis Grizzlies whom are having issues in the locker room surrounding their superstar point guard Ja Morant. The rebuilding Brooklyn Nets are also on the schedule who will be without their starting shooting guard Cam Thomas. The exciting and young Charlotte Hornets who are dealing with an injury riddled start to the season, The Toronto Raptors, whom have been struggling to figure out what their identity is as a team. Lastly, the dysfunctional Dallas Mavericks, need I say more?
It is tough to say if teams like the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons will keep this up all season. As long as the Knicks can win the games they should win, show they are capable of containing a two-time MVP that has their number and keep up with a fast paced gritty Miami team, they can head into December with momentum.
