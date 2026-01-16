Last-Minute Predictions For Knicks vs. Warriors

The New York Knicks are limping into Chase Center on Wednesday night, and that's not an exaggeration. Mike Brown's squad sits at 25-15, but the injury bug has hit at the absolute worst time.

Golden State is 14-6 at home this season, and they've been feasting on struggling opponents in San Francisco.​

Here's where it gets brutal for New York. Jalen Brunson is out with that ankle sprain from the Sacramento loss. Mitchell Robinson can't go either with his ongoing ankle issues. Landry Shamet is questionable with a shoulder problem. That's the team's lead guard, rim protector, and a rotation wing all compromised or unavailable.

The Warriors, meanwhile, have Stephen Curry playing at an elite level and Draymond Green orchestrating everything on both ends. This has all the makings of a potentially rough night for the Knicks, but they can't be completely counted out.

Jeremy Bremer

The Knicks haven't played their best basketball as of late, but a new opportunity arises with a game against the Warriors, who remain a big threat with Stephen Curry on the court. The Warriors are a different team when they play in San Francisco, so that's always worth a watch when on the road. Jalen Brunson's injury is also worrisome, even if he ends up playing. The Knicks will fight, but they ultimately fall to the Warriors.

Warriors 115, Knicks 107

Henry Brown

The New York Knicks couldn't start their west coast road trip on the right foot, becoming yet another contender to trip into the Sacramento Kings trap earlier this week. With that being said, that required pungent statlines from most of their starters, as well as Jalen Brunson's early exit with an injury. They may have a tough time in Golden State on the second night of a back-to-back, having proven that shorthanded basketball is not a friend of the Knicks plenty of times already this season, but I'm guessing they actually grind out a 117-112 win here.

The Warriors are one of the least consistent teams in the league, still hovering around .500, and the Knicks have been shown to play relatively freely without Brunson at the point. Expect bounce-backs from several of Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges or OG Anunoby.

Kenneth Teape

The Knicks are in a tough spot. They are playing the final contest of a four-game road trip, on the second night of a back-to-back and could be without star point guard Jalen Brunson, who injured his ankle against the Sacramento Kings the previous night. Now, they have to face the Golden State Warriors, who have won three out of four games. This is the perfect time for Karl-Anthony Towns to remind everyone just how good he is. He will lead the Knicks to a spirited victory after being called out by head coach Mike Brown after the Kings game, with New York winning 117-111.

Jayesh Pagar

The New York Knicks are walking into a buzzsaw Wednesday night at Chase Center. No Jalen Brunson. No Mitchell Robinson. Landry Shamet is questionable. Against a Warriors team that's 14-6 at home? This one gets ugly fast.​

Miles McBride takes over point guard duties, but here's the problem: he's not a lead playmaker against Golden State's pressure defense. The Knicks offense stalls without Brunson running pick-and-rolls, and that's before you factor in the bigger issue.​

Rim protection disappears without Mitchell Robinson available. Karl-Anthony Towns gets stuck in drop coverage all night, and Stephen Curry carves that up in his sleep. The Warriors push pace, dominate the glass, and create easy transition buckets.​​

Chase Center has been a fortress for Golden State this season. Curry and Draymond will control the game, and the Knicks simply don't have enough bodies. The effort will be there, but the talent gap with key rotation players out will prove too much to overcome.

Warriors 118, Knicks 107

