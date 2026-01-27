Why Mike Francesa Is Wrong About Knicks Title Chances

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks have a record of 27-18 and are fourth in the Eastern Conference. The season so far has been more about rumors than confirmations. The media doesn't give much credit to their championship aspirations, but the management is secretly considering trades that could turn the weakest part of their game, defense, into their strongest weapon.

There has never been more hype for this team, but the most crucial talks are not getting ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌out.

Mike​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Francesa is the latest big name to give up on the Knicks being a title team. Francesa, who usually holds an opinion on New York sports, answered an email asking what the Knicks need to become contenders. The answer he gave was so harsh that it really should be looked into and ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌opposed.

"I don't think the Knicks will win the NBA title anyway. They could get to the finals this year, but I don't think they're going to beat Oklahoma City," Francesa stated.

"The Knicks could not fix the one problem they had that just was not fixable. They cannot survive with both Brunson and Cat on the court at the same time. They are a dreadful, ineffective, awful defensive team with those two guys on the floor. Neither one of them could guard anybody," he continued.

He later added: "[The East is] weak enough that they could get there this year. They're not going to win the championship, though. Nobody in the East is going to win the championship this year."

Francesa's Take Ignores the Wins

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ report greatly misses the point of what the Knicks have done with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns on the court.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ recent games have revealed the actual situation. Brunson put up 31 points by himself to help the Knicks win 112-109 over Joel Embiid and the 76ers. Just a few days prior to that, New York crushed Brooklyn with a margin of 54 points, the biggest win in franchise history, with Brunson and Towns leading the charge in an impressive performance before the whole city.

Towns' consistency is still a topic under discussion, however, the duo's on-the court chemistry is getting stronger every game as they get to know each other's ways better through the game.

The Trade Deadline Offers Solutions

As​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the February 5 deadline gets closer, the Knicks are in the process of adding pieces to their defense. There have been leaks about the interest in New Orleans guard Jose Alvarado whose close defense on the ball would help Brunson cover his opponents when they switch. Latest reports also give a strong signal towards Jrue Holiday.

Financially,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ there is hardly any room for big moves as New York actually runs its basketball operations below the second apron, but Guerschon Yabusele's $5.5 million contract opens up the possibility of a couple of small, focused moves. It is evident from the play that they want to add at the perimeter and inside defenders who can help the Brunson-Towns offensive engine, not replace ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌it.

