Mitchell Robinson Makes Cryptic Comment About Knicks Status
The New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson is sparking conversations across social media after his recent TikTok activity, where he left fans more confused than reassured about his status with the team.
In a comments section flooded with questions about his playing availability, the 27-year-old center's minimal responses have only intensified speculation surrounding his ankle injury and potential return date.
The most telling exchange came when a fan asked directly, "Gang are you in the NBA anymore?" Robinson's brief reply, "IDK", was enough to shock the Knicks fanbase.
For a player who has been the subject of continuous injury management discussions, this cryptic response felt like a gut punch to supporters already anxious about his absence from the court.
Comments From Fans Reflect Frustration
The TikTok comments section quickly filled with frustrated fans seeking clarity. Several asked Robinson directly about anything related to his playing status, desperate for any indication of when he might take the floor.
One user wrote the sentiment many were thinking: "There's no way his teammates don't flame him right??" The comment reflected the growing frustration among the fanbase about Robinson's extended absence.
Another fan pleaded with Robinson simply: "Bro get back on the court." Every Knicks fan might be feeling that way right about now.
Perhaps most interesting was the interaction about gambling, where one fan commented: "This why my parlay ain't hit?" Robinson responded with unexpected honesty: "You might not wanna bet on me." His self-aware humor about his unreliable availability showed a rare moment of candor about his injury troubles.
When one supporter encouraged him by writing, "Don't have a bad game gang," Robinson's one-word response, "why" suggested just how tired he may be of the constant scrutiny and pressure.
Robinson has now missed the first five games of the 2025-26 season while managing a persistent left ankle injury. His absence has stretched far longer than initially anticipated when it was first described as load management. The 7-foot center has appeared in just two preseason games before the regular season began, logging limited minutes in both.
The Knicks brought Robinson on their current road trip with hopes he could play, but his availability for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls remains uncertain. Coach Mike Brown listed him as a game-time decision on October 30, after Robinson participated fully in Thursday's practice session. His potential return could come as early as the Bulls matchup, though the team has been cautious with his conditioning.
