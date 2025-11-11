Knicks Announce Special Jersey vs. Grizzlies

The New York Knicks are riding high with a perfect 6-0 home record at Madison Square Garden. They've won four straight overall, capped by a dominant 134-98 thrashing of Brooklyn. Tonight brings another chance to extend that home streak when Memphis visits at 7:30 PM ET, and the Knicks will do it in style with their new City Edition jerseys.

Knicks Unveil City Edition Jersey for Grizzlies Matchup

According to the team's social media announcement, New York will debut its 2025-26 City Edition uniform designed in collaboration with Kith and Nike. It's another partnership between the franchise and the New York-based streetwear brand.

Knicks to wear new City Edition for first time tonight pic.twitter.com/OD5lxjKReP — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 11, 2025

An off-white base anchors the look. "NEW YORK" arches across the chest in bold blue with orange outline, positioned above orange numbers trimmed in blue. Blue side panels feature a subtle checkerboard pattern nodding to NYC taxi cabs, edged with orange piping.

Orange accents hit the collar and armholes. An NYC × Nike logo sits on the upper left chest. Matching shorts carry the off-white base with royal blue side panels and bright orange trim along the edges.

Kith also designed the 2021-22 City Edition jersey, and this year's version recolors that previous concept. The brand has carved out a role as New York's go-to collaborator for alternate uniforms, blending street fashion with basketball tradition.

New York also dropped its Statement Edition uniform last month. That black jersey features orange lettering outlined in blue with gradient stripes down the sides, inspired by the lights illuminating Madison Square Garden on game nights. "Once a Knick, Always a Knick" runs along the bottom. New York will break out those Statement jerseys 12 times this season, starting November 14 against Miami.

Game Preview: Knicks vs. Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden

Memphis visits the Garden for a 7:30 PM ET tipoff. New York opens as a 9.5-point favorite, justified by its dominant home form and Memphis's mounting problems.

Jalen Brunson paces the Knicks with 27.2 points per game on 46% shooting. Karl-Anthony Towns adds 20.7 points and 12.7 rebounds, while OG Anunoby chips in 18.2 points on 49.2% shooting. New York shoots 45.9% overall and 38.3% from deep, allowing just 111.9 points per game.

Nov 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to spin away from Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Memphis arrives at 4-7, battered by injuries and internal chaos. Ja Morant was suspended one game this month for conduct detrimental to the team following a postgame confrontation with coach Tuomas Lisalo. When reporters asked if he still enjoys playing, Morant answered simply, "No."

Zach Edey remains out after ankle surgery but is close to returning. Brandon Clarke is sidelined with knee synovitis. Scotty Pippen Jr., Ty Jerome, and Javon Small are all unavailable. Mitchell Robinson is questionable for the Knicks with an ankle injury.

Memphis scores 113.7 points per game on 43.8% shooting while allowing 118.6. New York has won four straight in this series and should extend that streak, along with its perfect home record, while showcasing its new City Edition threads.

The matchup provides a showcase opportunity for New York to dominate in their new threads. With Memphis depleted and disorganized, the Knicks should cruise to another home victory and continue building momentum as Eastern Conference contenders.

