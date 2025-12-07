Knicks Star Suffers Devastating Injury Against Magic

The New York Knicks faced another crushing injury blow during Sunday's matchup against the Orlando Magic as Miles "Deuce" McBride limped to the locker room with a concerning leg injury.

McBride landed awkwardly on a drive while being fouled, completing his free throws before eventually exiting the game. The injury occurred during a critical moment as the Knicks held a nine-point advantage entering the fourth quarter.​​



Deuce McBride hurt, stays in for free throws, then goes back to locker room pic.twitter.com/ier5z0IgDj — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 7, 2025

McBride's Performance Before Injury

Before his devastating exit, McBride logged 21 minutes of action, contributing four points on a perfect 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. He also recorded one rebound and two assists while helping the Knicks maintain their lead against the undermanned Magic squad. McBride has been a vital rotation piece for New York this season, often stepping into the starting lineup when needed.​



Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The timing of McBride's injury couldn't be worse for the Knicks, who are already dealing with significant roster depletion. Karl-Anthony Towns was ruled out for Sunday's contest with left calf tightness, marking his first absence of the season despite playing through multiple injuries earlier in the campaign.

Landry Shamet remains sidelined with a right shoulder sprain sustained against Orlando in late November, facing at least a four-week absence. This marks the same shoulder Shamet dislocated during the preseason, creating additional concern about long-term recovery.​



Magic Also Hit By Injury Bug

Orlando suffered its own devastating setback when Franz Wagner exited with a lower left leg injury in the first quarter. Wagner landed awkwardly after being fouled hard by Ariel Hukporti on an alley-oop attempt and immediately grabbed his knee area.

The Magic announced Wagner would be re-evaluated upon their return to Orlando, with the 24-year-old forward averaging 23.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this season.

Scary Franz Wagner injury.



The Magic said Franz Wagner suffered a lower left leg injury and he is out for the remainder of the game. He will be re-evaluated upon the team’s return to Orlando. pic.twitter.com/jkisEhwJjR — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 7, 2025

Despite the injury adversity, the Knicks maintained their composure and control throughout the contest at Madison Square Garden. New York entered as slight favorites and looked poised to avenge their only home loss of the season, which came against this same Magic squad on November 12.

The Knicks' nine-point cushion heading into the final period suggested they were on track to secure an important conference victory.​

