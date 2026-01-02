Knicks Assign Young Forward to G League

According to a report from CBS Sports, the New York Knicks have assigned French small forward Pacôme Dadiet to their G league team, the Westchester Knicks. The news comes ahead of the team's upcoming game against the Atlanta Hawks on their home turf, Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks drafted Dadiet with the 25th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He made his NBA debut that season against the Boston Celtics, but has bounced a considerable deal between the Knicks and their G league affiliate. He's struggled to solidify himself in the NBA and only appeared in two games last month.

Dec 15, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New York Knicks forward Pacome Dadiet (4) during practice prior to the Emirates NBA Cup championship at the T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dadiet is averaging just .4 points per game, though he is also averaging only 3.3 minutes per game. While there might be room to grow for the forward, who is only 20 and played very limited professional games in his native France before being drafted, other reservists have been excelling.

Tyler Kolek, drafted in the same year as Dadiet, has been averaging 5.1 points per game in an average of 13.1. While Kolek is an older and more experienced player, he has become a Knicks fan favorite over Dadiet, who is struggling to break through.

Because of this, Dadiet has been viewed as a trade piece all season. If the Knicks make a big trade to bolster their bench before making a run at the NBA Championship, Dadiet is likely to be included as part of the trade package.

Could Pacome Dadiet to G League Indicate Mitchell Robinson Return?

While Dadiet has struggled to be a big-time contributor, other Knicks reservists have been making a huge impact. New York struggled on defense against the San Antonio Spurs on New Year's Eve, particularly without Mitchell Robinson.

Robinson, who missed two of the Knicks' three recent road games for workload management on his injured ankle, has been listed as questionable on the team's injury report ahead of the Hawks game. Head coach Mike Brown said this week that he would be back either against the Hawks or the Knicks' next matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

While Dadiet plays small forward and Robinson plays center/ forward, the move to send Dadiet back to the G league could signal that Robinson will return tonight. The Knicks need all the defensive play they can get as they take on a Hawks team they narrowly beat last week thanks to captain Jalen Brunson's massive offensive production.

