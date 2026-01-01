Knicks Trade For Pelicans $6 Million Starter Could Work

The New York Knicks might have stumbled onto their solution by accident. During their 130-125 road win over New Orleans on December 29, they watched a potential trade target put on a clinic against them.

Saddiq Bey dropped 26 points, six rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes. He knocked down contested threes, defended multiple positions, and never wore down despite playing heavy minutes. It was the kind of performance that makes front offices pay attention.

The timing couldn't be better. New York has been searching for frontcourt help after depth issues continued to plague the rotation well into December. With rumors swirling around, an idea that would send Guerschon Yabusele and Pacome Dadiet to New Orleans in exchange for Bey may be a great fit.

Yabusele was supposed to be that guy. The French forward signed a two-year, $12 million deal last summer after averaging 11 points for Philadelphia and dunking on LeBron James at the Paris Olympics. New York expected him to provide exactly what Bey showed that night in New Orleans.

Instead, Yabusele has seen his role shrink drastically. He's averaging just 3.2 points in under 10 minutes per game. Multiple league executives said that the Knicks will need to attach assets just to move his contract, which includes a $5.8 million player option for next season. That's where the Pelicans come in, and where Bey becomes the answer New York didn't know it needed.

Why Both Sides Would Pull the Trigger

New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Saddiq Bey | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The framework addresses clear needs on both rosters, which is why league sources have been discussing it as a realistic deadline scenario.

Bey is having a career resurgence after missing all of last season with a torn ACL. The 26-year-old is averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists while starting 25 of his 33 games for New Orleans. He's shooting 32% from three-point range this season and can defend positions two through four, offering the versatility Mike Brown's rotation desperately needs. His $6.1 million salary fits New York's tight financial situation, and his performance against the Knicks proved he's fully healthy and ready to contribute on a contender.

The Villanova connection adds another layer. Leon Rose has built his roster around Wildcats players like Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges. Bey would be the latest addition to that core, bringing familiarity with the system and culture that's helped New York climb to 23-10.

New Orleans gets value from what looks like a lost cause in New York. The Pelicans sit at 8-25 and are rebuilding around rookies Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. Bey turns 27 next April and will hit free agency after next season, making him a poor timeline fit. Taking on Yabusele's expiring contract clears cap space for the summer, while Dadiet offers developmental upside.

The 25th pick from last year's draft has appeared in just seven games this season, but his 6-foot-8 frame and lengthy wingspan give New Orleans a young wing to develop alongside their lottery picks.

The math works for the Knicks because Bey solves their most pressing problem without gutting the rotation. Mike Brown has leaned heavily on rookies like Tyler Kolek and Mohamed Diawara during the recent injury crisis. They've performed admirably, but adding a proven veteran gives Brown flexibility he doesn't currently have. Bey can play alongside Karl-Anthony Towns in bigger lineups or space the floor when Mitchell Robinson anchors the paint.

New York's championship window won't stay open forever. They can't waste another season hoping a struggling veteran rediscovers his form or waiting for a teenager to develop. Bey represents the kind of low-risk, high-reward move contenders need to make. He's healthy, productive, and available at a price that won't compromise the Knicks' ability to make future moves.

For a team one piece away from serious Eastern Conference contention, swapping a failed experiment for a ready-made contributor is the obvious call.

