Knicks Captain Jalen Brunson Shares Thoughts on Victor Wembanyama

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 2026 NBA All-Star Game presented a different format and injected a great deal of excitement in the event again: just ask New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson.

After the game and a standout performance from San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards offered a short and sweet take on the phenom's performance.

"Wemby set the tone. Hard not to match that so, s--- that's what happened," he said. "Sorry for my language".

After Team Stars won the title in the modified USA vs. World format, Brunson agreed with Edwards, on who really set the competitive environment when asked if he agreed with the fellow All-Star's statement about Wembanyama.

"I mean, yeah. I think Wemby's a leader. The way he carries himself is fantastic for this game," Brunson stated.

"I think he's done a great job, and you see what his impact is on and off the court around this game. He's just doing what he does," he continued.

Wembanyama Dominates with New York's All-Star Duo in Action

The French sensation backed up all the praise from Brunson and Edwards with spectacular play. Wembanyama posted 14 points, six rebounds, and three blocks in Team World's opening contest before exploding for 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the decisive Game 3.

While​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Wembanyama was on fire, the weekend was quiet normal for the All-Star players of New York. Brunson scored eight points on 3-of-5 shooting, added two assists, and one rebound during his Team USA Stripes vs World game in the new format.

Karl-Anthony Towns was a bit more productive, getting 10 points with two three-pointers in Game 1 and six points in Game 3, but the two Knicks players did not have notable impacts in their All-Star ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌games.

Pistons Rematch Looms Large

The Knicks​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ are going to face a tough challenge at the very start after the break as Detroit is coming to Madison Square Garden on Thursday, February 19. New York would be in the mood for revenge as they got a humiliating 118-80 drubbing from the Pistons on February 6. While the Knicks bounced back from that defeat, it was still head scratching for fans to watch their team lose to one without their star player who sits near the bottom of the conference.

In that loss, Brunson scored just 12 points and went 4-for-20 from the field, one of the worst games of the season for him. A rematch will give Brunson and the Knicks a fresh start to improve those numbers.

