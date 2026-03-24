Knicks Chemistry Powering Six-Game Win Streak

The New York Knicks are rolling. After a dominant 145-113 blowout of the Washington Wizards, New York has now won six straight games and sits at 47-25 on the season, just a half game behind the Boston Celtics for the second seed in the East.

In the post-game press conference, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson pulled back the curtain on exactly what is fueling this run. The answers were not complicated. No secret formula. Just a team that has figured out how to win, even when they are not playing their best basketball. That alone should terrify the rest of the Eastern Conference.

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the game, the main focus was on Josh Hart, who made nine consecutive three-pointers over the last three games.

It began with the game against the Warriors, reached a climax with a historic 5-for-5 performance against Indiana where Hart scored a Knicks career-high 33 points on 12-of-13 shooting, and was followed by three more against Washington. Towns explained what has changed.

"He's actually shooting it when he's open and not hesitating, so that helps a lot," he said. "We're finding him in his spots, giving him a chance to shoot the ball, and he's shooting with confidence. When he's doing that, he becomes a three-level scorer."

That​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ last line is what matters most. Hart was never really expected to be a scorer at three different levels. For a large part of his career, defenses just didn't pay him much attention outside the three-point line. Now they have to, which opens new possibilities for Brunson and KAT in the paint.

Brunson backed it up simply.

"He's been in the gym. He's been working on his game. He's been consistent with it. When you're consistent with your work, that's what happens," the captain said.

One Locker Room One Mission

Beyond Hart, what stands out about this streak is the collective buy-in. Eleven players scored 8 or 8 + points against the Wizards.

Brunson summed it up perfectly.

"When the ball's hopping, when the ball's moving, we're all making shots," he said.

KAT added that the driving force behind six straight wins is simple.

"Everybody in this locker room just finding a way to win," he said. "Even in the bad games where we didn't play our best, we find a way to win."

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ kind of thinking really differentiates top teams from good ones. The Knicks aren't simply winning games; they're creating a character for themselves as they head to the playoffs, and at the moment, that character seems very ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌threatening.

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