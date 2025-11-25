Can Knicks Still Qualify for NBA Cup Quarterfinals?

The New York Knicks sit at 1-1 in NBA Cup group play with two games remaining. Their path to the knockout rounds is narrow but surprisingly straightforward if they can win out.

Win Both Games and the Group Is Yours

The Knicks control their destiny with the simplest scenario available. If they beat Charlotte and Milwaukee, they advance to the quarterfinals as Group A winners.

What makes this path so clean is the head-to-head tiebreaker. NBA Cup rules break ties by looking at head-to-head results first, then point differential if needed. The Knicks already beat Miami 140-132 and defeated Milwaukee earlier in group play.

Whether Miami beats Milwaukee on Wednesday or not, the Knicks would finish 3-1 and own the deciding edge. If Milwaukee also finishes 3-1, that head-to-head result favors New York. If Miami reaches 3-1 instead, same story.

The Knicks hold wins over both potential tie partners. Point differential never enters the equation.

This is the only realistic path forward. Everything else requires basketball miracles.

The Wild Card Math Is Actually Achievable

Splitting the final two games leaves the Knicks at 2-2, which opens a wild card path that's challenging but not impossible. Here's the crucial detail: at 2-2, the Knicks would finish second in Group C thanks to head-to-head wins over both Miami and Milwaukee.

That second-place finish makes them wild card eligible. Only group runners-up compete for those two East wild card spots. Since wild card teams come from different groups, head-to-head results don't apply. Point differential becomes the deciding factor.

The current target is Cleveland's +33 point differential. The Knicks sit at -2, meaning they need a net gain of 36 points across their final two games to reach +34 and claim a wild card berth.

Several combinations work. Win by 40 and lose by 4 gives you the needed +36. Win by 38 and lose by 2 also gets there. Even winning by 50 and losing by 14 would suffice.

These margins aren't routine, but they're within NBA scoring range. The bigger question is whether another East group produces a second-place team with a better differential. If Atlanta, Detroit, or Orlando's runner-up exceeds +34, that wild card spot vanishes.

Shorthanded Roster Makes Big Margins Harder

Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) reacts after an injury against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Knicks will navigate these crucial Cup games without key rotation pieces. OG Anunoby remains out with a hamstring strain and won't be re-evaluated for another two weeks. Landry Shamet is sidelined with a shoulder sprain until late December.

Anunoby's absence hits hardest on defense. He was averaging 15.8 points and 1.9 steals before the injury, providing versatile wing defense the Knicks lack without him. Josh Hart has moved into the starting lineup to compensate.

Shamet's shooting would help in games where point differential matters. Those wild card scenarios requiring 40-point wins become tougher without a rotation guard who can get hot from three.

Mitchell Robinson missed this week's game against Brooklyn with an illness. His status for the Cup games remains unclear, though an illness typically resolves faster than the structural injuries keeping Anunoby and Shamet out.

Losing Out Ends the Dream

Dropping both remaining games essentially eliminates the Knicks from contention. At 1-3, they'd need catastrophic collapses across multiple groups while keeping their losses under eight combined points.

The tournament's structure doesn't reward close losses in this situation. Point differential serves as the primary tiebreaker after head-to-head results, and the Knicks have no cushion to work with.

The game against Charlotte represents the first must-win. Then, a late-week matchup with Milwaukee would then become winner-take-all for the group. The Knicks beat Milwaukee earlier this season in the regular schedule, though that carries no weight in Cup tiebreakers.

The math is straightforward. Win both games and advance. Split them and possibly pack for an early Cup exit. The knockout rounds remain within reach, but the margin for error vanished weeks ago.

