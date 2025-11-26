Knicks' Josh Hart Reveals Recovery Secret During Hand Injury

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart has been dealing with an issue in his right (shooting) hand since the 2025 playoffs. The nerve problem, which causes him tingling and numbness in his hand, reemerged before spring training this season, and continues to haunt him now.

As a result, Hart has taken a diminished role this season, making his impact from the bench while the issue is worked out. As some are noticing, Hart is improving from three despite the continued nerve problem, and he recently opened up about why.

In a recent fan mail bag, The Athletic's James L. Edwards III shared that Hart's recent shooting success has been, in part, due to work he does with a shooting coach every day.

"You are correct in that Hart has been shooting the 3-ball better lately," Edwards wrote. "In the month of November so far, the veteran is shooting 41 percent from 3 and taking 3.5 per game. Hart is still having issues with his hand, but he’s also learned to better play with the injury."

"The other night, Hart gave a shoutout to Knicks shooting coach Peter Patton after a good shooting performance."

"I wanted a shooting coach on staff that could be here every single day," Hart said himself, and the daily guidance seems to be paying off.

Hart Playing a Smaller Role This Season

Nov 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) defends during the first quarter at Barclays Center.

In response to his diminished role, Hart was candid about the ego hit back in October, but stressed that he knows his feelings are less important than the overall good of the team.

“I think throughout the season it’ll be a battle of kind of fighting the egotistical view of it,” Hart said. “I think I did have a good year last year, and with a different role, now it’s totally different. I think the biggest thing, I’ve had to sacrifice my whole career."

“So it’s never like, OK cool and it’s seamless. There’s going to be days where I’m just like, ‘Man, that’s some bull.’ You know what I mean? But it’ll be a constant thing of fighting that, but making sure I know that this is what’s best for the team and locking in on that.”

The Knicks are coming off a 113-100 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, marking their second road win of the season and bringing them to a 10-6 record overall. With a few key pieces injured at the moment, the Knicks' next-man-up mentality is working for them. They will face the Charlotte Hornets for their last showdown of this road trip, slated for 7:30 pm.

