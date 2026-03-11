Knicks Share Discouraging Update on Josh Hart for Jazz Game

The New York Knicks are heading into their game against the Utah Jazz riding a two-game losing streak after being swept in a back-to-back set by the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

This is a great get-right spot for the Knicks against a Jazz team that is more focused on the future, specifically, balls for the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery. They have a chance to even up their record on this road trip to 2-2, but they might have to do it without a key contributor.

New York’s latest injury report includes some discouraging news on Josh Hart. The starting forward has been downgraded to doubtful because of left knee soreness.

This is a new injury for Hart, who has been battling a back ailment since taking a hard fall against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 4.

Josh Hart's availability trending in wrong direction for Knicks

Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) talks with head coach Mike Brown against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He has been able to battle through the injury, but his minutes played were down. Against the Thunder, he looked to be compromised while playing 25 minutes. The same number of minutes were played against the Denver Nuggets on March 6, before playing only 22 minutes against the Lakers.

However, Hart played a ton against the Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back set, playing 37 minutes. That contest is when the knee soreness must have arisen, being listed as questionable until the 2:30 pm ET edition of the injury report was released, which listed him as doubtful.

Always exhibiting toughness and a willingness to play through injury, the ailment must be pretty bad to have Hart trending in the wrong direction toward not suiting up.

Should he not be in the lineup against Utah, head coach Mike Brown will likely turn to Landry Shamet to take his spot in the starting five. That is a change some fans have been clamoring to see because of the struggles the Knicks’ starting five has been showing in recent weeks.

Knicks have no shortage of options to replace Josh Hart

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (9) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the past, when Hart has been sidelined, it has opened up a spot for Kevin McCullar Jr. in the rotation. It will be interesting to see if this is an opportunity for Jeremy Sochan to get back into the rotation.

His audition for a spot didn’t go too well upon his arrival after being waived by the San Antonio Spurs, with Mohamed Diawara cementing his status as a member of the rotation.

Sochan brings defensive versatility, size and athleticism to the mix, but is a liability on the offensive end because of his lack of shooting ability.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!