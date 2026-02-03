Knicks Injury Update on Mitchell Robinson Before Wizards Showdown

The New York Knicks head to Washington, missing two key pieces, as they look to extend their six-game winning streak against one of the league's underperforming teams.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, both Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride will sit out due to left ankle issues. Begley posted on social media:

"Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride are both out tomorrow at Washington due to left ankle injury management, Knicks say. Robinson will likely play vs DEN, the second game of back-to-back. McBride will miss his 4th straight game with ankle injury management."

Robinson's absence follows the team's season-long plan. He hasn't played both games of a back-to-back all year as the Knicks carefully manage his workload after two ankle surgeries during the 2023-24 campaign.

The big man has already appeared in 35 games this season, more than double last year's total of just 17. His absence pushes more responsibility onto Karl-Anthony Towns and backup centers Ariel Hukporti and Guerschon Yabusele against a Wizards frontcourt that struggles defensively.

Robinson leads the NBA with 4.9 offensive rebounds per game and provides the rim protection the Knicks need against physical opponents. His planned rest typically comes in the first game of back-to-backs, meaning he should return when Denver visits Madison Square Garden.

McBride Dealing With Lingering Ankle Soreness

Jan 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) brings the ball up court against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

McBride's situation is different. The guard suffered a high ankle sprain against Orlando in early December that cost him eight games and completely threw off his rhythm.

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ came back and played 15 consecutive games, but his shooting gradually deteriorated. Over his last four games before the break, McBride only hit 27.3% of his threes, which was a huge fall from his 42% season average and was a very clear sign that something was ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌wrong.

Begley​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ reported that there was no new injury for McBride. He is only experiencing soreness in his left ankle, which is the result of the original sprain that had him sidelined last month. The team is being cautious so that there are no setbacks. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ bench has really contributed with Tyler Kolek and Landry Shamet taking over the backup guard roles when McBride is out. Shamet went off for 23 points in the last game, demonstrating that the bench players can step up when ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌needed.

The New​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ York Knicks are coming off a win at 31-18, and they are playing the best basketball of the season. On the other hand, the Washington Wizards have a 13-35 record even though they have won three of their last four games. This should be the easier half of the back-to-back before Nikola Jokić and Denver show up at the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Garden.

