Predictions for Knicks' Showdown vs. Nuggets

The New York Knicks host the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden tonight in what should be a fascinating matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions.

New York comes in riding a seven-game winning streak, their longest of the season, and sitting in a tie for second place in the Eastern Conference with a 32-18 record. They've been dominant during this stretch, with their defense locking in and their offense firing on all cylinders.

Denver, meanwhile, is dealing with some adversity. The Nuggets have lost their last two games and are currently 33-18, good for third in the West. They're also banged up, with Aaron Gordon and Cameron Johnson sidelined. Jokic recently returned from a month-long absence due to a knee injury, and while he's looked solid, the team is still finding its rhythm. Jamal Murray has been dealing with hamstring and hip issues but remains productive, averaging over 25 points in his last 10 games.

This game matters for both sides. The Knicks want to keep their momentum rolling before the All-Star break, while Denver wants to stop the bleeding and prove they're still a threat despite the injuries.

Henry Brown

The New York Knicks have been one of the hottest teams in the league since escaping their losing start to the year, now having won seven straight. Their 132-101 win over the Wizards was resounding, but it did arrive at a cost, as Josh Hart and Mohamed Diawara, each banged up in that victory, are now listed as questionable in their hosting of the Denver Nuggets.

Jan 14, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

They, as well as Miles McBride, who's set to miss a fifth consecutive game in tending to his troublesome ankle, will sap the Knicks of some pivotal backcourt depth, and given that this is the second night of a back-to-back after the Knicks just returned from Washington, I'm predicting that New York succumbs to the NBA's demanding travel schedule in getting outmanned by the significantly-healthier, Nikola Jokic-led Nuggets, even if they just stumbled in a shootout against the Detroit Pistons the night before.

Nuggets 114, Knicks 101

Jeremy Brener

Both the Nuggets and Knicks are coming off of a very tough back-to-back, albeit New York's was slightly easier than Denver's. The Nuggets lost to the Pistons last night on the road and are traveling to Madison Square Garden for another tough road contest against the Knicks. Meanwhile, New York is fresh off of a blowout win against Washington where the starters were able to rest for majority of the 4th quarter.

This is definitely a litmus test game for the Knicks. If they can come out on top, they should feel very confident, and it could affect how the team approaches the trade deadline, which is scheduled for less than 24 hours after the game. I think it will be close, but the Nuggets could squeak one out.

Nuggets 115, Knicks 110

Jayesh Pagar

I'm going with Denver on this one. Yeah, they've dropped their last two games, but this is still a really tough team to beat. Jokic just came back from that knee injury and he's already looking like himself again. When he's running the offense and Murray's hitting shots, the Knicks are going to have problems.

New York's riding a seven-game win streak, so they'll put up a fight at home. The Garden will be rocking and Brunson will keep them competitive. But Denver knows how to close games. Even with Gordon and Johnson out, they've got enough firepower. Jokic in the fourth quarter is basically unstoppable, and that's where I think the Nuggets pull this one out.

Nuggets 116, Knicks 111

