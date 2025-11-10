Knicks Fans Fire Back After Referee Disrespects Jalen Brunson
A viral clip of New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson getting denied a basketball by a referee has Knicks fans fired up across social media.
The incident occurred when an official refused to let Brunson complete his signature pre-game dribbling ritual.
The moment captured Brunson attempting to grab the basketball for his usual warm-up routine, only to have the referee hold it away from him in what appeared to be an unnecessary power play. The exchange, while brief, immediately went viral as fans debated whether the official was being overly strict or if Brunson's superstitious ritual was simply getting in the way of game operations.
Knicks Nation Fires Back at Overzealous Official
Fan reactions flooded social media, with most siding firmly with their star point guard. "Who tf the ref think he is?" one frustrated fan wrote, echoing the sentiment that officials shouldn't interfere with a harmless pre-game preparation method.
Another chimed in, "Ref being extra for what," questioning why the official needed to insert himself into the moment at all.
The absurdity of the situation wasn't lost on fans, with one perfectly capturing the visual: "He's like a kid who's dad took his basketball away." The comparison highlighted how unnecessary the referee's actions seemed, especially considering Brunson wasn't violating any rules or delaying the game.
Some predicted consequences for the overzealous official. "New ref. He will get a call from the league office about that nonsense," one fan confidently stated, suggesting the NBA might address the unnecessary strictness.
However, not everyone was outraged. "lol refs it's not a big deal," one commenter wrote, viewing it as lighthearted banter rather than a serious confrontation.
The sarcastic takes also emerged, with one fan writing, "Yes, the refs should not officiate the game but should instead kowtow to the superstitious whims of the players," pointing out the irony from the opposite perspective.
Another joked about the referee's physicality: "Look at those biceps, 5 points hold on the ball, this ref did his training this off season."
The broader frustration with NBA officiating surfaced in several comments. "I swear these refs think it's their league," captured the growing sentiment that officials have become too powerful.
One fan took it further, stating "Refs racism kicked in. Goodness it's just a basketball dude," while another summarized the core issue perfectly: "These refs bruh like who's the main character the players or you give me tf ball."
For Knicks fans, the incident represents another example of officials unnecessarily inserting themselves into player routines, overshadowing what should be simple pre-game preparation for their franchise star.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!