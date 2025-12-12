Knicks Eyeing $4.5M Pelicans Guard in Trade

The New York Knicks are poised to make a significant addition to their backcourt as they pursue New Orleans Pelicans guard José Alvarado in a potential trade expected within the coming week. Sources indicate that a deal is highly likely, with the 4-22 Pelicans preparing for a fire sale that could reshape the roster.

The Knicks will reportedly be among the teams expressing serious interest in acquiring the Puerto Rican point guard, who brings elite defensive versatility and championship-level production on a bargain contract.



Ian Begley Confirms Knicks Trade Interest

According to respected NBA insider Ian Begley, the Knicks are definitely in the mix for Alvarado should New Orleans decide to make him available. Begley emphasized the realistic nature of this trade target given the salary cap advantages and Alvarado's profile as a versatile defender.​

"Teams around the league are just keeping an eye down there to see who's New Orleans going to make available, what will they want for those players. New York product, Jose Alvarado, if they make him available, you know, the Knicks, I'm sure, will be one of those teams that are interested. The Knicks will be among many teams that are interested in Jose Alvarado if he is made available," Begley told CP "The Fanchise" of Knicks Fan TV.​

Salary Cap Advantage Makes Trade Feasible

The primary appeal of acquiring Alvarado lies in his incredibly affordable contract. At $4.5 million annually, the guard represents exceptional value in the modern NBA marketplace, making salary matching significantly less complicated for the Knicks' cap situation.​

"And the interesting thing with Jose is, you know, his salary, I believe he is at $4.5 million. So like salary matching is less difficult at that number," Begley explained.​

This financial flexibility is crucial for a Knicks organization navigating the complexities of the second apron. Alvarado's contract, which includes a player option, won't burden the team's payroll infrastructure even if he opts in for the 2026-27 season.

Defensive Ace and Backup Point Guard Solution

The Knicks have been searching for a proven backup point guard following Malcolm Brogdon's retirement prior to the 2025-2026 season. Alvarado fills that void with elite defensive capabilities and proven production off the bench.​​

"And, you know, you talk about backup point guard for the Knicks, you talk about a player in Alvarado who defends and brings a passion on that end of the floor. I'm sure a lot of teams will be calling if New Orleans made him available. I'm also sure the Knicks will be one of them if New Orleans gets to that point, which I think they will," Begley stated.​

This season, Alvarado has posted solid numbers averaging 8.9 points, 3.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds. His defensive intensity and willingness to take on difficult assignments make him an ideal complementary piece for Mike Brown's system.​​

Proposed Trade Framework

The Knicks Recap has outlined a potential trade structure to facilitate the acquisition. Under this proposal, New York would send Pacôme Dadiet and Tyler Kolek to New Orleans in exchange for Alvarado.​

Knicks Receive:

José Alvarado

Pelicans Receive:

Pacôme Dadiet

Tyler Kolek

The Knicks organization, led by President Leon Rose and head coach Mike Brown, views this trade opportunity as a low-cost, high-impact addition that strengthens bench depth without compromising long-term financial flexibility.

