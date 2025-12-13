Knicks' Jalen Brunson Has Apparent Illness Before Magic Game

Jalen Brunson's apparent illness at media day has raised serious questions about his availability for the New York Knicks' crucial NBA Cup semifinal game against the Orlando Magic.

The Knicks' star point guard appeared in terrible condition during team availability late this week, coughing repeatedly and struggling with his voice.​

The All-Star guard appeared to be battling a significant illness, coughing several times throughout his time with reporters.

Reporter Steve Popper highlighted the severity, noting that Brunson "sounded terrible - kind of lost his voice." Popper added he didn't ask Brunson directly about playing because the answer would inevitably be,x "I'm fine."

Not Listed on Official Injury Report Yet

As of Friday's official NBA injury report, Brunson had not yet been listed on the Knicks' report. This suggests he may still be evaluated as day-to-day before tipoff vs. Orlando. The uncertainty surrounding his status creates confusion for coaches and fans alike regarding whether he will take the court against the Magic in this high-stakes matchup.

Brunson's History of Playing Through Illness

Examining Brunson's past, a clear pattern emerges of the talented guard overcoming illness-related issues. According to his injury history, Brunson was listed with illness on February 2, 2023, and missed just one game on February 4, 2023.

This tendency suggests that even with his current illness, Brunson may attempt to suit up on Saturday. His competitive nature makes him likely to give it a shot against a tough Magic team, even if he's not operating at 100 percent.​

Knicks Face Multiple Injury Concerns

Beyond Brunson's illness, the Knicks are dealing with multiple injuries to key rotation players. Guard Deuce McBride remains out with a left ankle sprain and won't play in the semifinals. Shooting guard Landry Shamet is also sidelined due to a right shoulder sprain and remains unavailable. However, there's some positive news as forward Pacome Dadiet has been upgraded to questionable with his left ankle sprain, offering the Knicks a potential reinforcement.

Magic Dealing With Major Injuries Too

The Orlando Magic also face their own injury challenges as they enter Saturday's matchup. Forward Franz Wagner, the team's leading scorer, averaging 22.7 points per game, remains out with a high left ankle sprain sustained on December 7.

Additionally, Moritz Wagner is sidelined with a torn ACL. Paolo Banchero recently returned from a 10-game absence due to a groin strain but remains on a minutes restriction. Despite these injuries, Orlando remains a competitive opponent with players like Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, and Wendell Carter Jr. stepping up.

