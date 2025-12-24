Knicks HC Praises Julius Randle After Road Loss

The New York Knicks suffered a road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves with some major players missing in action, and Timberwolves star Julius Randle pulled out the stops against his former team with a 25-point night — 17 of those coming in the fourth quarter.

Following the matchup, Knicks head coach Mike Brown had to hand it to him.

“He was just aggressive,” Brown said, via The Athletic. “He was just taking it right to us. We started blitzing (Anthony) Edwards, and they basically just gave him the ball and he put his head down and he attacked our chests.”

For his part, Randle does not appear to miss New York from his current home on the Wolves.

“I’m over it,” he said. “I had a great time in New York, accomplished a lot of great things. The city was great to me, but I’m happy to be here in Minnesota, playing in front of the fans every day, being a part of this team."

“I’m home. Where I’m at is home. So I think I’ve kind of got past that, and I’m just happy where I am now.”

Randle, Towns and the Knicks

Dec 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) dribbles the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Randle played for the Knicks from 2019-2024 before being traded to the Timberwolves in October 2024. The trade, which sent Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Timberwolves, also sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks. During his time on the Knicks, Randle earned three All-Star Game selections, spots on the All-NBA Second Team (2021) and Third Team (2023) and an NBA Most Improved Player nod in 2021.

This season with the Timberwolves, the 31 year old is averaging 22.6 points (25th in the league), 7.2 rebounds (32nd) and 5.5 assists (25th) per game.

The Knicks were in rough shape heading into this game, with Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Miles McBride and Landry Shamet out. Towns, playing against his former team, put up an astounding 40 point game to make up for the absences, but it wasn't enough. Tyler Kolek, their young point guard on the rise, put in a 20 point game, continuing to make his case as a backup PG when the best of the Knicks are healthy.

Dec 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) holds the ball as New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) plays defense in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Towns, contrasting Randle's sentiment after the same game, was a little mournful for his time with the Timberwolves, where he played from the start of his NBA career in 2015 through 2024. Towns was Rookie of the Year there and earned his first four All-Star Game selections.

“I left my heart, my soul here in Minnesota,” Towns said.

The Knicks will go on to play the 17-14 Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day at 12 pm, EST.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!