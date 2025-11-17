Knicks' Josh Hart Shares Love for Fatherhood and Coffee

New York Knicks star Josh Hart has no shortage of energy, and he recently opened up about why that is.

In an interview for the Athletic, Hart told James L. Edwards III that he consumes between 500 and 600 milligrams of caffeine a day, but that the habit isn't due to his demanding work as an NBA star; it fuels his ability to be a good dad.

“It really started when I had kids,” Hart said, per Edwards. “I have to try and function.”

Hart has twin two-year-old sons with his wife, Shannon Phillips, born in May 2023.

Nov 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) talks to Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

According to Hart, he wakes up at 7:30am every day, regardless of the Knicks' schedule, in order to see his kids before school. He says he might not be able to see them all day otherwise, as Hart works nights. Per Edwards, his caffeine schedule is the same (and some might say extreme) for every game day.

"On a game day, Hart’s caffeine intake is something like this: He’ll wake up to spend time with his kids, see them off to school and have a double-shot latte," Edwards wrote. "Once his kids are off and he spends a little time with his wife, he eats lunch and takes a nap. He’ll have more caffeine after waking up, then a significant amount more before the game, as part of a pre-workout."

It's not the 30-year-old guard's only unusual diet habit, as he has become well-known for his love of candy — Mike and Ikes in particular. For his birthday back in March, Hart received limited edition Mike and Ikes called "Josh Hart 3 Point Mix". The candy company posted the limited edition mix on Instagram, and Hart responded with four heart emojis.

Hart This Season

Two weeks ago, Hart was dealing with a nerve injury in his shooting hand, and is currently playing off the bench. In the Knicks' recent Heat matchup, Hart logged a triple-double with 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 12 points in the 140-132 victory. When asked how he felt about playing off the bench this season, Hart gave a predictable team-player response.

“I’m cool with not starting," Hart said. "That’s what I want to do for the season. For me, there’s a different way to approach it mentally. … If I’m not going to start, I’m totally cool with it. I don’t want to be, like, the next starter up because then everything is varying by game. I want more of a consistent role so that I can affect that role."

The Knicks face off against the Miami Heat in an upcoming rematch, set to begin at 7:30 pm EST.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!