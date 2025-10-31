Is Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns About to Get Benched?
Karl-Anthony Towns faces his toughest test yet as the New York Knicks take on the undefeated Chicago Bulls tonight. The five-time All-Star is battling a Grade 2 quad strain and coming off his worst performance of the season. With mounting pressure and declining numbers, could Towns find himself on the bench?
What's Wrong with Karl-Anthony Towns?
Towns has been dealing with a right quadriceps strain since before the season started. Despite being listed as questionable for every game, he hasn't missed a single game. The injury is clearly affecting his play.
His numbers tell the story. Towns is averaging just 17.0 points while shooting a concerning 35.2% from the field. Against Milwaukee in his last game, he managed only 8 points on 2-of-12 shooting. That's far below his Minnesota standards where he averaged 26.8 points on 53.1% shooting last November.
The physical toll is visible on court. His first step is slower, and he can't jump as high as he usually can. Defenders are getting more comfortable challenging him, knowing his mobility is limited.
Can Towns Bounce Back Against the Bulls?
Tonight's matchup against the 4-0 Bulls will be crucial. Chicago is averaging 119.8 points per game with strong shooting numbers. The Bulls have momentum, while the Knicks are struggling at 2-2 after back-to-back losses.
Towns is listed as probable to play despite the injury. Most predictions favor the Knicks, with Vegas giving them a -4.5 point spread. However, Towns' performance will determine the outcome.
If he continues struggling offensively and gets exposed defensively, head coach Mike Brown might reduce his minutes. The Bulls' interior players could target Towns, forcing Brown to make early substitutions.
Who Replaces Towns If He Gets Benched?
The Knicks have options if Towns needs to sit. Mitchell Robinson is questionable with a left ankle injury but could return tonight. Robinson's rim protection and defensive prowess would immediately solve the Knicks' biggest weakness.
Guerschon Yabusele is another alternative. The French forward signed a two-year, $12 million contract and is listed as probable despite a knee sprain. He provides floor spacing and can play alongside or instead of Towns.
Ariel Hukporti represents the third option as a rebounding specialist and rim-runner. Even two-way player Trey Jemison III could see minutes if needed.
Latest Injury Report
According to the latest injury report for tonight's game, Towns remains probable with his right quad strain. Robinson is questionable with left ankle maintenance, while Yabusele is probable with a left knee sprain.
Towns has played through pain all season, refusing to let fans down. But continuing to play risks turning a moderate injury into something much worse. Medical experts say Grade 2 quad strains typically need four to six weeks of recovery.
For now, Towns should start against Chicago. But another poor performance could accelerate the timeline for reduced minutes or even a spot on the bench.
