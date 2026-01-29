Knicks Internal Issues Could Make Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade More Likely

Ever since the summer, there's been rumors swirling that the relationship between Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks has been degrading. First he was named as the biggest trade chip in a deal to get Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, now obvious tension is emerging between the center/ forward and new head coach Mike Brown.

With Antetokounmpo back in the trade market ahead of next week's deadline, new details have emerged about Towns' relationship with the team, which could make the Knicks' deal for the two-time MVP more viable.

According to a report by Sam Amick of The Athletic, Towns still seems upset about the trade talks last summer with Milwaukee involving Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Just ask the Knicks, whose talks with the Bucks about Antetokounmpo last summer led to hard feelings with Karl-Anthony Towns that, per team sources, remain to this day,” Amick wrote.

Sports​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ radio personality Evan Roberts recently made a bold statement saying that a trade involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Knicks is more plausible now than ever. He outlined the Knicks' difficulties with Towns and their willingness to make changes in the roster as two major catalysts.

"Two things have changed [for the Knicks since the offseason]. Number one, the Knicks right now are, despite their recent winning streak, they are still going through a KAT problem. If you watch the game on Saturday against Philly, they were better when he's not on the floor," he said. "There is smoke to the Knicks looking at Kat, not that they're necessarily going to dump him, but more 'hey, we're open to it.'"

Is what was mind-blowing three months ago slowly becoming a reality now?

The Josh Hart-KAT Tension

Josh​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Hart's remarks concerning Towns have caused much speculation from Knicks fans and analysts. Hart was quite frank about facilitating the five-time All-Star when questioned. He underlined that defense is of greater importance than offensive ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌touches.

"At the end of the day, he's a good offensive player. He's going to figure that out. We got to make sure we focus on defense. I don't want to hear too much about his touches. I want to hear about him blocking shots," Hart stated.​

Those​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ quiet digs via sarcasm reveal more serious problems of chemistry in the locker room.

While discussing the adjustment to playing with Towns, Hart noted that the team is "still trying to figure that out."

Mike Brown's Frustrations Boil Over

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ conflict blew up when coach Mike Brown criticized Towns in public for not giving enough fight during the 112-101 defeat to the Sacramento Kings on January 15. Brown pointed to the moment when Towns got up from the floor but didn't sprint back on defense, describing it as "sums up what our night was".

The coach stressed that Towns was totally without energy, letting the incident serve as proof since he "didn't even make it past halfcourt" on that ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌play.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins weighed in on the

“This whole Mike Brown and Karl-Anthony Towns thing is just not. They just not vibing. If it was two months ago I would have said the Knicks was the biggest threat."

Kendrick Perkins says he don’t have a lot of confidence in the New York Knicks to be a threat to Detroit In the east



Are These Issues Temporary?

There​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ were a couple of signs that were quite worrying, but Towns has shown flashes of his old self ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌recently and could be headed for a turnaround. Plus, a complicated three-team trade involving Giannis, the Bucks, and the Trail Blazers that would bring both Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday to New York seems more likely than an outright trade for Giannis.

However, giving up Mikal Bridges together with Towns and multiple first-round picks is a very costly decision for a 31-year-old superstar, even a talent as great as ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Giannis.

Trading​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ KAT after just half a season would be a mistake unless matters get significantly worse. These problems could be just the usual first-year jitters the team experiences while it is getting used to a new coach and a different style of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌play.

