Knicks Could Target Former Guard in Free Agency

Bountiful opportunities could await the New York Knicks as they stroll deeper into the back half of their regular season, as they remain well-positioned to secure an elite eastern playoff seed before testing what they've got against the rest of the conference's field over the coming months of one-off matchups and tournament-based series.

There's a lot to look forward to in the near future, but in-house evaluators whose job it is to ensure that no schneid befalls upon the roster or the organization are sure to be thinking about more than just their current on-court talent. After all, the Knicks are departing trade season with a little bit more financial flexibility than they walked into it with, and they'll be sure to use it in continuing to position themselves for success.

Options along the buyout market have surged up New York's list of priorities, and even farther along the horizon, the summer's free agency class is worth developing a game-plan around.

As durable as most Knicks are, they could sure use another dependably-present role player to lump into their rotation. That's where Bleacher Report makes its pitch for the squad to try wrangling Tim Hardaway Jr. back into their building, where they could reunite with the former Knick for the first time in nearly a decade.

"New York's bargain hunt should focus on ball-handlers and/or shooters to replace Landry Shamet (who's been a useful rotation player) and Jordan Clarkson (who has not)," Grant Hughes wrote. "Both of them are free agents after the season. Deadline acquisition Jose Alvarado could join them if he declines his player option.

"Maybe old pal Tim Hardaway Jr. would be willing to accept the minimum for a return tour. He'll be 34 next year but can still get up plenty of threes. In fact, he's on track to set a new career high in accuracy from deep with the [Denver] Nuggets. Even if he can't sustain his current 40.3 percent clip, Hardaway is a reliable source of shooting."

How Would Hardaway Fit in a Return?

Now, calling Hardaway "reliable" may be a stretch for the streaky shooter, as he's fluctuated wildly between the low- and high-30% range from outside while contributing very little within the arc, but no one can take anything away from his experience and attendance. He's suited up and seen in-game action for at least 70 games over five of his last six seasons, and as Favale indicated, his hot 2025-26 showing has been extremely necessary for a hurting Nuggets team.

He may not be the most attractive free agency headliner for fans to start looking forward to, but a minimum contract may be all they have to work with in determining who gets extended in the offseason. Mitchell Robinson is set to his free agency in a few months as it currently stands while Miles McBride's bargain deal continues ticking down, and that's to say nothing of Alvarado, who they only acquired a week ago.

Hardaway is, at the very least, already familiar with New York should the Knicks pursue him upon the season's finale. He was once drafted there in 2013, where he came in at fifth in that class' Rookie of the Year race. The shooter was traded to the Atlanta Hawks two seasons into his Knicks run, though, and after ending up back in New York in 2017, he was once-again dealt as part of the memorable Kristaps Porzingis deal.

Now, he's a 33-year-old with seven years standing between now and his last Knicks stint, and between his time with the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons, he's got much more big-game experience to his name than he did the last time he donned the blue and orange. Should the franchise's recruiters play their cards right over the coming months, he'd be a fine depth piece back with the first NBA team he ever knew.

