Knicks Load Up on Perimeter Talent in Recent Mock Draft

The New York Knicks exhausted a lot of their assets in recent years to upgrade their roster to where it is today.

Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns were all acquired for young talent and draft capital. Some of the assets they have remaining could be used to make more trades, with rumors swirling about Giannis Antetokounmpo and potential big men to target on the market.

Should the Knicks not make any moves and retain all of the draft capital they currently have, they would be in line to make four selections in the 2026 NBA Draft. Given the wizardry that the front office has pulled off with the first and second aprons in the salary cap, it is anyone’s guess how these selections will play out.

Leon Rose has not been shy when it comes to maneuvering up and down the board on draft night, saving money where possible and extracting as much value in trades with other teams.

Knicks load up on experienced perimeter help in NBA mock draft

Dec 2, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after making the game-winning steal during the second half against the Florida Gators at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 67-66. | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

In a recent full two-round mock draft shared by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, New York focuses on adding some depth and upside to its backcourt. With the No. 26 pick, they land Bennet Stirtz of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Coincidentally, his pro player comp is Malcolm Brogdon, whom the Knicks had on the roster during training camp and the preseason. Many thought he was working his way toward a spot on the opening day roster, but he abruptly announced his retirement.

There are some concerns about the lack of explosiveness in Stirtz’s game. However, that hasn’t stopped Tyler Kolek from figuring out how to make an impact for New York off the bench. Stirtz has even more size than the emerging Knicks guard to work with to help overcome his deficiencies.

Steal and slam…



An electric play from the @jerseymikes Naismith Men’s College POY Watch List guard, Isaiah Evans!



photo & video: @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/fs1HHGvbRm — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) December 17, 2025

With the No. 31 overall pick, the first selection in the second round via the Washington Wizards, New York lands Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans. His pro comp is AJ Griffin, another Duke standout who the Knicks were heavily linked to.

Evans has the 3-and-D skill set that NBA teams covet as a sharpshooting specialist. New York could certainly use some depth on the wing, relying heavily on Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet, who are better suited to off-ball guard roles.

Knicks have found great value in second round of draft

Dec 13, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at State Farm Center. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Later in the second round, with their own selection, the Knicks land Tomislav Ivisic of the Illinois Fighting Illini. Drawing a pro comp of Killian Tille, he has shown a knack for producing in pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop situations.

He has made 35.9% of his 3-point attempts thus far in his collegiate career, showing deft shooting touch along with high IQ performance.

Last but not least, with the No. 59 pick via the Detroit Pistons, New York comes away with Vanderbilt Commodores guard Duke Miles. A pro comp of Jevon Carter gives an idea of the kind of player the Knicks would be getting.

Is Duke Miles the least appreciated transfer in college basketball?



Putting up similar numbers this season at Vanderbilt --- 17.1 PPG, 4.3 APG, 3.0 RPG --- that he put up two seasons ago at High Point.



11-0 Dores face a tall task today at Wake Forest. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 21, 2025

A heady, defensive-minded guard who can lead the offense with clutch shotmaking and playmaking. His toughness is what stands out, helping make up for a 6-foot-2 frame that leads to him sometimes being overlooked.

At 23 years old, he brings the kind of experience that could give him an edge over some of his peers in the Class of 2026 when it comes to being ready to contribute right away.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!