Knicks' Mikal Bridges Gets Honest About Defense
The New York Knicks' 2-1 start hasn't masked flaws in transition defense. Mikal Bridges pulled no punches after the team's road loss to the Miami Heat, calling out execution issues that nearly cost the Knicks a winnable game.
Bridges addressed reporters in a video posted by SNY on X following New York's 115-107 loss to the Heat on October 26. The Knicks wing didn't sugarcoat his assessment when asked about the team's defensive communication after the Miami game.
"Big time, I think our transition defense was terrible," Bridges said. "They still almost had a chance to win the game, but yeah, transition defense is bad. And obviously, we're missing shots, which can be demoralizing at times, and they're just getting out. There's no set defense, they're just getting out."
The Heat exploited New York's floor balance issues to the tune of 31 fast-break points, a sharp contrast to the Knicks' otherwise elite defensive profile. Through three games, New York ranks second in defensive rating at 105.2 and second in points allowed at 107.0 per game, but Miami's transition attack exposed cracks in the foundation.
"But no, I mean, even if we miss a shot, still gotta get back and form a wall and getting shifts for everybody," Bridges said. "So that's the thing, I think. And then once we weren't shifting and it was getting out of transition, then we started reaching in and started getting fouls. We get a little undisciplined, so I think we just gotta get back, transition, be in shifts, and show hands."
The 6-foot-7 wing's message was clear: execution matters more than results. Even with Miami scoring 115, the Knicks stayed competitive late because their half-court defense held. But the transition leaks turned a potential road win into a learning moment.
What's Behind the Knicks' Transition Defense Struggles?
The numbers tell the story of a defense that dominates when organized but struggles in chaos. New York leads the league in defensive rebounding percentage at 83.6% and ranks second in opponent assists at 21.7 per game, showing elite rim protection and ball movement disruption in the half-court.
But those advantages vanish when opponents push the pace before the Knicks can establish their wall. Mike Brown's system demands structured help and early pickup above the break, which breaks down after missed shots and long rebounds. The reaching fouls Bridges mentioned stem from defenders trying to recover instead of being in position.
Mitchell Robinson's ankle absence tightens rim protection depth and complicates the get-back phase. Without his early box-outs and deterrence at the rim, wings like Bridges and OG Anunoby must handle more glass work while still sprinting back to contest early-clock attempts.
New York's upcoming road tests at Milwaukee and Chicago will stress their transition discipline against high-usage creators who thrive in early offense. The Knicks need to translate their elite defensive rebounding and half-court structure into better floor balance and first-shot finishes.
Bridges' willingness to call out execution flaws publicly shows the accountability New York needs. With the Knicks sitting 2-1 and facing a challenging stretch, fixing transition defense before it becomes a pattern could separate contenders from pretenders in the East.
