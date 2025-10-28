Three Things to Watch as Knicks Take on Bucks
The New York Knicks travel to Milwaukee for an Eastern Conference showdown against the Bucks for their next challenge. Both teams enter with identical 2-1 records, making this an important early-season statement game. The Knicks are slight favorites despite playing on the road, setting up an intriguing matchup between two playoff contenders.
Will Jalen Brunson Continue His Dominance Against Milwaukee?
Jalen Brunson has been exceptional against the Bucks throughout his career, and this trend may continue tonight. The All-Star guard historically torches Milwaukee's defense, averaging over 37 points in recent matchups against them. This season, Brunson is already averaging 30.3 points per game with excellent efficiency.
The Bucks struggle to defend quick, shifty guards who excel in mid-range situations. Brunson's ability to create his own shot and score from multiple levels makes him difficult to contain. Milwaukee's defensive scheme often leaves gaps that elite ball-handlers can exploit.
If Brunson finds his rhythm early and gets comfortable attacking the paint, the Knicks may build a significant lead. His pick-and-roll chemistry with Karl-Anthony Towns could create mismatches that Milwaukee cannot solve. This may result in Brunson scoring 35-plus points and leading New York to victory on the road.
Can Giannis Carry the Bucks Without Enough Help?
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been spectacular this season, averaging 36 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 assists through three games. However, the injury report raises concerns about Milwaukee's depth. Cole Anthony and Kyle Kuzma are both questionable, while Kevin Porter Jr. remains out with an ankle sprain.
Without adequate bench production, Giannis may face double-teams and defensive rotations that wear him down. The Knicks have versatile defenders like OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges who can make life difficult for the Greek Freak.
If the Bucks' supporting cast cannot provide consistent scoring, Milwaukee may struggle in crucial fourth-quarter moments. Giannis could post impressive numbers but still fall short if his teammates shoot poorly. This may lead to a close game where the Bucks cannot maintain offensive momentum when Giannis rests.
Will Three-Point Shooting Determine the Winner?
The three-point battle may ultimately decide this close matchup between two evenly-matched teams. Both squads have capable shooters who can catch fire and swing momentum quickly.
For New York, players like Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart need to knock down open looks created by Brunson's penetration. The Knicks' offensive system generates quality three-point attempts, and converting these shots may create separation on the scoreboard.
Milwaukee relies on perimeter shooting to complement Giannis's interior dominance. If the Bucks shoot well from beyond the arc, they can force the Knicks to defend more ground and open driving lanes.
The team that shoots above 38 percent from three-point range may emerge victorious. If New York's shooters stay hot while Milwaukee goes cold, the Knicks may pull away late and secure a road victory at Fiserv Forum.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!