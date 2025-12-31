Knicks' Mike Brown Praises Latest Rising Star

The New York Knicks' mounting injuries have created plenty of space for rising stars, and head coach Mike Brown keeps putting the right next man on the floor. After stunning performances from Tyler Kolek and Kevin McCullar Jr. in recent games, Mohamed Diawara brought it against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Diawara scored 18 points in his 18 minutes on the floor, made all four of his shots from three, and logged one rebound and two steals. Brown praised his ball knowledge after the matchup.

“In the summertime you started to see his feel. Just his feel for the game is uncanny for a guy who is 6-[foot]-8 or 6-9 and for how young he is,” Brown said of the 20-year-old power forward, via The New York Post. “And then everything you try to talk about or teach him, he tries to observe and go do it. He works extremely hard. He’s long. He’s a pretty good defender. Getting better."

Dec 29, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks forward Mohamed Diawara (51) brings the ball up court against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

“Just a lot of little things that you kind of watch and go, ‘Oh my gosh, wow.’ And all those things when you add them up to a possible opportunity it gives you more confidence as a coaching staff to throw him out there and say, okay let’s see what’s going to happen.”

Diawara recently opened up in an interview about how much the team supports one another, sharing that they "help each other out like crazy", and that his teammates all check in on him to see how he's adapting to the NBA. He is clearly adapting very well.

Knicks' New Kids Earning Minutes Among Injuries

Dec 27, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (9) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Diawara, originally from Paris, was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in June with the 51st overall pick before he was traded to the Knicks. Diawara is making a strong case for Brown's circle of trusted bench pieces while the Knicks navigate their injuries, with Josh Hart among the latest to fall with an ankle injury.

The Knicks will be missing Hart and Landry Shamet (both out for this road trip) and Mitchell Robinson, with Kolek and Ariel Hukporti both listed as questionable for their coming matchup.

The Knicks are now 23-9 after the 130-125 Pelicans victory, and they'll prepare to face the 23-9 San Antonio Spurs in a New Year's Eve matchup to (hopefully) kick 2026 off right. The game will take place at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX at 6 pm. The Knicks are 7-7 away and the Spurs are 11-4 at home, but the Spurs have lost their last two, and will count on a strong showing from Victor Wembanyama.

