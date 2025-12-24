Knicks' Mike Brown Wants More From Breakout PG

In his first NBA start, New York Knicks breakout point guard Tyler Kolek enjoyed the most productive night of his career in what ultimately amounted to a road loss. In 31 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kolek logged 20 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

After the game, head coach Mike Brown pointed out that the team is going to need more from Kolek to secure future road wins.

“For a young guy, he tried to do what he could while he was out there,” Brown said, h/t Jared Schwartz. “But we needed more from him, probably more so defensively than offensively at the end of the day if we expect to get a win on the road.”

The Timberwolves game ended 113-104, dropping the Knicks to a 20-9 record (5-7 away), 2.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons in the East.

Kolek and the Injured Knicks

Kolek has emerged in the wake of some crucial injuries, particularly to make up for the temporary loss of Miles McBride (considered day-to-day but expected to return from a minor ankle injury). Landry Shamet's return timeline is unclear, as he was sidelined for four weeks beginning on Nov. 22, making his earliest possible return, well, right about now.

Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby were also missing from the showdown, and Karl-Anthony Towns was left carrying much of the offense.

While Kolek, 24, was productive, his three point percentage is still concerning (28.9%) and Brown clearly isn't thrilled with him just yet despite the career high. On the other hand, the team wasn't set up for success with the folks they had resting, and Kolek was a shining light on a rough night.

Brunson praised the young man just under a week ago, saying "I want to thank the Lord for Tyler Kolek for playing the way he's been playing."

At the time, it felt like a huge step for Kolek as a backup PG, and his recent performance showed great promise to that end.

Brown, in his first year at the helm of the Knicks, is just working to make it as far as his predecessor did last season. The pressure is immense from New York sports fans, and it's tough to celebrate a loss.

“We did fight in spurts,” Brown said. “But I’m greedy just like everyone in that locker room is. We’re all competitive and we know we could’ve done a better job.”

With time, if Kolek can work out these fatal flaws, he might be able to earn the minutes he's currently borrowing.

