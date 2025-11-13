Knicks' Mike Brown Shares NSFW Response to Loss
The New York Knicks' perfect home record came to a brutal end. The Orlando Magic dominated from start to finish, handing New York a 124-107 loss at Madison Square Garden. Head coach Mike Brown was quite honest in his words after the game, delivering an assessment that left no doubt about his disappointment.
Brown started his press conference by giving Orlando full credit for the beating. "They kicked our a--" it's as simple as that. They came out with a physical presence and we didn't handle it well," Brown said according to Ian Begley.
What Went Wrong for the Knicks Against the Magic?
The numbers backed up Brown's harsh assessment. Franz Wagner led Orlando with 28 points and nine rebounds, while Desmond Bane contributed 22 points and eight assists.
Jalen Brunson did his part with 31 points, but he carried the load alone. No other Knick scored more than 15 points. Karl-Anthony Towns added 15 points and 12 rebounds for his league-leading 10th double-double, but it wasn't nearly enough. The Knicks' five-game winning streak came to a crashing halt, and their 7-0 home record became 7-1.
Brown emphasized the importance of winning the little battles.
"Against a good team you have to win the possession game in order to give yourself a chance to win the game," he said.
The Knicks lost those battles all night long.
Brown Calls Out Team Accountability
Beyond the on-court performance, Brown took issue with his team's mentality during the game. He was particularly disappointed that the Knicks blamed the officials when things went wrong in the first half.
"That was disappointing to see. We were the culprits of a lot of stuff that happened out on the floor. I couldn't even use a challenge because we were fouling," Brown said.
The Knicks' lack of discipline prevented Brown from even using his coach's challenge. Instead of focusing on their own execution, players spent energy complaining about calls. Brown made it clear this wasn't acceptable for a championship-caliber team.
"If we're a no excuse team, we gotta go play the right way as best we can and not lay the blame any place else except square on us," Brown stated firmly. "If you leave it on the floor the right way, you're not gonna win 'em all, then you take an L. Move on to the next one."
Brown's accountability message extends beyond just this game. After the Knicks' first two wins, he told team owner James Dolan and president Leon Rose, "we won, but we didn't play well." His standards remain high regardless of the result.
The injury news added another concern. Brown confirmed that Brunson turned his right ankle late in the game, though the severity remains unclear. Despite the frustrating loss, Brown sees his team improving.
"We're getting a little better. These guys are willing to grow and try to do what's best for the team," he said when asked about the homestand.
