Knicks Suffer Disappointing Loss to Magic After Paolo Banchero Injury

The New York Knicks suffered a disappointing 124-107 defeat to the Orlando Magic. They were unable to overcome a massive first-half deficit despite a spirited third-quarter comeback attempt at Madison Square Garden.

First Half Struggles

The Knicks found themselves in an early hole as the Magic dominated the opening 24 minutes. Orlando closed the first quarter with a 30-23 lead, powered by Franz Wagner's efficient scoring and Paolo Banchero's presence in the paint.

The second quarter proved disastrous for New York. The Magic exploded for 32 points while limiting the Knicks to just 19, building a commanding 62-42 halftime advantage. Wagner continued his stellar performance with multiple driving layups and assists, while Desmond Bane knocked down crucial three-pointers to extend the lead.

Jalen Brunson tried to keep the Knicks competitive with consistent scoring, finishing several free throws and pull-up jumpers. Karl-Anthony Towns also contributed around the basket, but turnovers and defensive breakdowns plagued New York throughout the half.

Third Quarter Rally Falls Short

The Knicks showed life after halftime, outscoring Orlando 31-29 in the third quarter. Brunson orchestrated the offense effectively, hitting a three-pointer and drawing fouls to get to the free-throw line. OG Anunoby connected on a three-pointer assisted by Josh Hart, cutting into the deficit.

Mitchell Robinson provided energy with an alley-oop dunk from Brunson to open the quarter. The Knicks' defensive intensity improved, with Mikal Bridges recording steals and converting fast-break opportunities. Despite the push, Orlando maintained a comfortable 91-73 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Magic Close Strong

The final period saw both teams empty their benches, but the outcome was already decided. The Magic's balanced attack proved too much, with Wagner, Banchero, and Desmond Bane all contributing throughout the game.

Brunson finished with a solid performance, consistently attacking the basket and getting to the free-throw line. Towns added points in the paint, but the Knicks' overall shooting struggles and first-half turnovers proved insurmountable.

Looking Forward

The loss highlighted New York's ongoing challenges with defensive consistency and slow starts, issues they'll need to address moving forward.

The Knicks don't have much time to recover as they host the Miami Heat on Friday at Madison Square Garden. Miami comes in hot with a strong record.

The Heat are missing injured star Tyler Herro, but still have dangerous scorers like Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell. New York has a good opportunity to prove itself. They'll need a better start than the Orlando game to keep their fans' support alive.

