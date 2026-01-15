Knicks Key Big Man Set to Miss Warriors Game

The New York Knicks wrap up a back-to-back road trip tonight against the Golden State Warriors, but they'll be doing so significantly shorthanded. After yesterday's disappointing loss in Sacramento, the injury report has expanded with both expected and unexpected absences that will test the team's depth at Chase Center.​

According to SNY's Ian Begley, Mitchell Robinson will sit out as part of the Knicks' season-long load management plan. Robinson has not played in both games of a back-to-back all season as he continues managing his surgically repaired left ankle. The eight-year veteran appeared in yesterday's game, where he grabbed 11 offensive rebounds despite the team's struggles.​​

Mitchell Robinson will be out tonight as its 2nd game of a back-to-back. Robinson hasn't played both games of back-to-backs this year as part of NYK medical team plan. Also, there was some speculation that Jalen Brunson was being held out vs SAC so he could play tonight. In my… — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 15, 2026

His absence tonight means more minutes for Ariel Hukporti and Guerschon Yabusele behind starter Karl-Anthony Towns. Robinson has dealt with persistent ankle problems that required two surgeries during the 2023-24 campaign. He has already missed several stretches this season as the Knicks carefully manage his workload, and the franchise remains committed to keeping him despite the ongoing availability concerns. The cautious approach aims to preserve their defensive anchor for the playoff push, even if it means sacrificing depth on certain nights.​

Jalen Brunson's Ankle Sprain Creates Bigger Problem

While Robinson's absence was expected, the Knicks face a more serious challenge without their floor general. Jalen Brunson will miss tonight's game after spraining his right ankle against Sacramento on Wednesday night. He twisted the ankle on a non-contact play just 7:45 into the first quarter and never returned.​

Landry Shamet upgraded QUESTIONABLE for first time since spraining right shoulder almost 2 months ago pic.twitter.com/0R544WsI0T — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 15, 2026

Brunson walked out of Golden 1 Center without crutches or a walking boot, which suggests the injury isn't severe. This is the same ankle that sidelined him for a month last season and caused him to miss games in November. The team listed him as out on Thursday's official injury report ahead of the Warriors matchup.​

There was speculation he might have been held out of Wednesday's game intentionally to prepare for tonight, but Begley pushed back on that theory, noting Brunson's history of playing through pain when cleared. His absence instead signals real concern about aggravating the sprain, leaving Miles McBride likely to draw the start at point guard against Golden State.​​

Landry Shamet Nearing Return After Shoulder Injury

The injury report isn't all bad news for New York. Landry Shamet was upgraded to questionable for the first time since dislocating his right shoulder nearly two months ago. Shamet participated in practice earlier this week and appears close to returning after missing 25 consecutive games.​​

The shoulder injury occurred against Orlando in late November when he collided with a hard screen, leading to extended rehab and caution from the medical staff. His potential return would provide crucial backcourt depth, and there's some optimism about the timing given Brunson's current absence. A healthy Shamet would give Mike Brown another shooter to space the floor alongside the starting group.​

Tonight's game against the Warriors tips off at 10 p.m. ET from Chase Center. New York has dropped six of its last eight games, putting added pressure on a short-handed group to stabilize its standing in the Eastern Conference race while navigating this crowded injury report.

