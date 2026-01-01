Knicks' Mohamed Diawara Caught in Embarrassing NBA 2K Gaming Moment

New York Knicks rookie Mohamed Diawara experienced every young player's dream and nightmare when he discovered his NBA 2K avatar. The French forward's hilarious reactions to his virtual performance captured the emotional rollercoaster of watching yourself play video game basketball.

The 20-year-old couldn't contain his excitement when his character appeared on screen. "YES! YES! YES!...That's literally me," Diawara exclaimed as he watched his virtual self take the court for the first time.

The excitement quickly turned to frustration as his avatar missed shots and received an immediate substitution. "Oh they subbed me out, they're crazy," he protested while his friends watched the gaming session unfold.

Redemption arrived moments later. When his NBA 2K character drained a three-pointer, Diawara erupted: "BOOOOOM!" The celebratory outburst perfectly captured the competitive fire that's made him a legitimate rotation player for New York.

Historic Performance Against Pelicans

Diawara's virtual celebration became reality on December 29, 2025. The second-round pick exploded for a career-high 18 points in just 18 minutes during the Knicks' 130-125 victory over New Orleans. He shot a blistering 7-for-9 from the field and was perfect from downtown, draining all four three-point attempts.​

The rookie caught fire immediately, pouring in 13 first-quarter points while hitting his first three three-pointers to spark New York's offense. He added two steals defensively, showcasing the two-way potential that has coaches raving about his future. The performance marked a massive leap from his previous career-high of just five points.​

How Diawara is a Critical Depth Piece?

Diawara has evolved from G League assignment to essential rotation player for a championship-contending Knicks squad. With injuries sidelining Josh Hart and Miles McBride, the 51st overall pick from the 2025 NBA Draft earned his second career start against New Orleans and seized the opportunity.​

Head coach Mike Brown praised the rookie's basketball IQ. "In the summertime you started to see his feel. Just his feel for the game is uncanny for a guy who is 6-[foot]-8 or 6-9 and for how young he is. And then everything you try to talk about or teach him, he tries to observe and go do it. He works extremely hard. He's long. He's a pretty good defender. Getting better."

The French forward now provides valuable frontcourt depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns and has surpassed fellow rookie Pacome Dadiet in the rotation. His defensive versatility allows Brown to deploy him across multiple positions, giving New York crucial lineup flexibility during their grueling schedule. From NBA 2K reactions to career nights, Diawara's journey is just beginning.​

