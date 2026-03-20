Knicks Make Surprising Karl-Anthony Towns Announcement Before Nets Game

The New York Knicks head into the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets with a concerning injury report. As players are either out or at risk of missing the game. With the Knicks pushing for their fifth straight win, this report is not ideal timing.

Updated Knicks Injury Report vs Nets:

Karl-Anthony Towns — QUESTIONABLE (Personal Reasons)​

Josh Hart — OUT

KAT has appeared on the injury report before, most notably with a knee injury. But "personal reasons" is a different listing entirely.

It's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ surprising that Josh Hart is out. He seemed very confident in his recent 33-point game, totally relaxed and not showing any signs of fatigue. But apparently, he is on the injury report again with a new right knee ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌issue.

Well, we have some good news too: Jalen Brunson was seen practicing and not on the injury report, which gives the Knicks a good boost.

With Hart out and KAT uncertain, Mohamed Diwara, Jordan Clark's son, and Jose Alvarado could all see extended minutes tonight.

The Nets are also in rough shape heading into tonight's game. Noah Clowney, Egor Demin, Michael Porter Jr., and Day'Ron Sharpe are all OUT, while Ziaire Williams is listed as Questionable.

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