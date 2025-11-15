Knicks’ OG Anunoby Injured vs. Heat

The New York Knicks are already without Jalen Brunson, but their starting lineup has taken another hit against the Miami Heat.

According to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto, Knicks forward OG Anunoby is on the sidelines with an apparent hamstring strain.

"New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby suffered a left hamstring strain and is out for the remainder of tonight’s game versus the Miami Heat," Scotto tweeted.

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby suffered a left hamstring strain and is out for the remainder of tonight’s game versus the Miami Heat. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 15, 2025

Anunoby Gets Hurt vs. Heat

In five minutes of action before exiting, Anunoby had just two points and three rebounds for the Knicks. Considering the fact that the Knicks are relying on Anunoby to be more of a creator with Brunson out, this is a massive loss for New York.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown recently sang Anunoby's praises after his performance earlier in the week against the Memphis Grizzlies.

"OG is an All-Star, in my opinion," Brown said after the Knicks beat the Grizzlies. "Not only is he an All-Star, he's an All-Defensive performer. In my opinion, he should have an opportunity, amongst others in our group, to fight for Defensive Player of the Year."

Mike Brown on OG Anunoby:



"OG is an All-Star, in my opinion. Not only is he an All-Star, he's an all-defensive performer. In my opinion he should have an opportunity amongst others in our group to fight for Defensive Player of the Year in the league" pic.twitter.com/RPeGgSszsv — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) November 12, 2025

What's Next For Knicks?

Knowing Anunoby is already out for the game against the Heat early in the first half, the Knicks will likely be without him for the foreseeable future. That will force players like Mikal Bridges to step up in his absence.

Jordan Clarkson, Landry Shamet and Miles McBride will also be asked to do more on the offensive end of the floor. It won't be easy to replace Anunoby's 17.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

In the short term, the Knicks will have to battle against the Heat in an important game for the NBA Cup standings. Karl-Anthony Towns will likely be the person the offense runs through the most as he knocked down 20 points by the early part of the second quarter.

The Knicks will learn more about Anunoby's status in the coming days and weeks, but it is certainly not what the team was hoping to hear, especially with Brunson's injury coming in the game prior.

Luckily for the Knicks, they have more depth than they did last season and their roster is capable of withstanding the storm that has come through this week. If they can have those depth pieces step up to the plate, they may not skip a beat with two of their best players on the sidelines.

