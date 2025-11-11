Knicks HC's Offense Off to a Hot Start
Following a disappointing playoff exit in the Eastern Conference Finals, the New York Knicks shocked the world, by letting go two-time coach of the year Tom Thibodeau. After a busy offseason, the Knicks landed on another former two-time coach of the year, Mike Brown. The former Sacramento Kings head coach was fresh off a successful tenure in Sac Town.
The Kings under Brown reached the playoffs for the first time since 2006 and had a record-breaking historic season on the offensive end. Many were stunned by the decision to part ways with Thibodeau, but so far in his first season, Brown has proven it was the right decision . The Knicks offense seems to be clicking on all cylinders nine games into the season. With a 6-3 record, sitting at the third seed, the new style of lead the way for New York.
Ball Movement
One major reason the Knicks decided to part ways with Thibodeau was due to the high usage of all-star point guard Jalen Brunson. Being heavily depended on isolation and a slow paced offense makes a team’s offense predictable. The same can not be said about Mike Brown’s offense. Brown installed an offense that requires fast pace, emphasizes ball movement and for players to move off the ball. For the past couple of years, the Knicks had players like Julius Randle who was heavily reliant on isolation, the same could be said about Brunson before the hiring of Brown.
So far this season the Knicks are averaging 310.4 passes per game, which ranks fifth in the league. Last season, the Knicks ranked outside the top 15, averaging 281.2 passes per game. The ball movement also allows the Knicks to attempt more open threes. As of right now, the Knicks attempt 42.9 threes per game, which is good for second in the NBA. Under Thibodeau, 34.1 attempts per game which ranked 26th.
Bench, BENCH, BENCH!
In the Knicks most recent win against a rebuilding Brooklyn Nets, not a single player played over 30 minutes. This is a huge deal being that Thibodeau would practically wear is players out due to over usage. Thibodeau would be dependent on a seven-man rotation throughout the season and especially in the playoffs. Whereas Mike Brown in the game against the Nets, went with a nine man rotation for most of the game.
Josh Hart and Landry Shamet played 21 minutes each, Jordan Clarkson played 18 minutes and Miles McBride played 16 minutes. All played a major role in the blowout win over the Knicks state rivals. Trusting your bench and not having to rely on your starters playing nearly 40 minutes per game helps the team in the long run. Less wear and tear when the playoffs approach and it shows the team that everyone is trusted enough to play an important role.
With solid bench contributions, tremendous ball movement and unselfish play, the Knicks offense is off to a stellar start to the season. Ranking second in the NBA in offensive rating the Knicks are looking more than ready to compete with the leagues best. A rapid fire offense is what most contenders utilize and it seemed to be one of the reasons the Knicks could not get over the hump in recent years. That does not seem to be the case so far this season. The Knicks look to continue their winning streak and superb offensive displays in their next matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.
