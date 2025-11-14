Are Knicks More Dangerous Without Jalen Brunson?

Miami Heat starting point guard Davion Mitchell had interesting comments ahead of their matchup against the New York Knicks, especially towards superstar point guard Jalen Brunson.

Mitchell called the Knicks more “dangerous” without their All-Star leader in Brunson, who suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of their loss against the Orlando Magic. Mitchell hinted at Brunson being a ball-dominant player and a not-so-good defender, praising Knicks backup point guard Miles McBride in the process.

“Him being out actually kind of makes them a little more dangerous too… They move the ball more… They got guys defensively like Miles McBride who can really guard,” Mitchell said, per Underdog NBA on X.

Davion Mitchell on facing the Knicks without Jalen Brunson:



“Him being out actually kind of makes them a little more dangerous too… They move the ball more… They got guys defensively like Miles McBride who can really guard.”pic.twitter.com/A9fB66g2Hg — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 14, 2025

“Deuce” is a frisky perimeter defender and contributes to a lot that does not reflected on the stat sheet. But to say, this Knicks team is “more dangerous” without their MVP-caliber point guard is a questionable statement from the Heat guard.

Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Knicks' Ball Movement Has Improved

While McBride is a better defender than Brunson, the idea that the ball only moves without Brunson on the floor could not be farther from the truth. The Knicks are currently 11th in the NBA in assists per game, while also averaging 306.2 passes per game which ranks in the top five in the league. If Brunson was a ball stopper and a go-to isolation player, this would not be the case. The overall growth of Brunson moving off the ball has been an eye opener, which was not the case last season.

Early season leaders in Isolation possessions…



Takeaways? pic.twitter.com/SARF4TU6V1 — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) November 11, 2025

Last season under former head coach Tom Thibodeau, Brunson was in the higher percentile for isolation scoring, whereas this season he is currently not in the top 10. Under Mike Brown, the ball is moving around the court nonstop, players are moving off the ball, and everyone has a chance to have a scoring outburst. If these comments were made last season, it could be argued Mitchell is telling the truth, but this year, not so much.

Turns out Jalen Brunson CAN move off the ball (and is actually quite good at it.)



This is a SPRINT to the corner. pic.twitter.com/sF8sd6acdz — Rit Holtzman (@BenRitholtzNBA) November 9, 2025

Exciting Matchup Coming Between Heat and Knicks

The battle between the Heat’s rapid fire offense that leads the league in pace against a lights-out shooting Knicks offense that is third in offensive rating should be an interesting one to say the least.

Expect the Knicks offense to remain exciting with tremendous ball movement and shooting the three ball. Also expect the Knicks defense to be tested against a superb Heat team, who will be without one of their best players in All-Star center Bam Adebayo.

Whether McBride, Jordan Clarkson or Tyler Kolek gets the start for the injured Brunson, one thing will remain the same, the team will remain dangerous, but not as dangerous if they had their MVP-caliber point guard at the helm.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!