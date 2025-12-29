Knicks Get Bad News on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The New York Knicks' pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a major roadblock. Milwaukee is firmly shutting down all trade discussions for their franchise star, despite heavy interest from multiple teams including New York. The Bucks remain adamant about building around the two-time MVP.

The Milwaukee Bucks are making it crystal clear: Giannis Antetokounmpo is not available. According to NBA insider Michael Scotto, multiple general managers have reached out to Bucks GM Jon Horst about acquiring the Greek Freak, only to be met with a firm rejection.

"He's not available. I've spoken to plenty of GMs that would love to have Giannis and have tried to talk to Bucks GM John Horst about acquiring him, and he's not going anywhere they've been telling me," Scotto reported. For the Knicks, who have been linked to Antetokounmpo for months, this represents a significant setback in their championship aspirations.

Giannis Snaps at Trade Question

Following his return from injury this weekend, Antetokounmpo made headlines by interrupting a reporter before they could finish asking about his future with the struggling Bucks.​

"It's disrespectful towards myself, my teammates, the organization… to come out here and say 'I don't want to be here'. Don't ask me that question," Antetokounmpo fired back. The two-time MVP appeared visibly frustrated by the constant speculation surrounding his commitment to Milwaukee.​

"As Long as I'm Here" Statement Raises Eyebrows

Dec 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors while recovering from an injury at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

However, Antetokounmpo's full response included a telling qualifier that has fueled speculation rather than quelling it. "I'm here, I'm putting on the jersey. And as long as I'm here I'm going to give everything I have, even in the last second of the game," he said.​

That "as long as I'm here" phrase hasn't gone unnoticed around the league. It suggests conditional commitment rather than long-term assurance, especially with the Bucks sitting at 13-19 and outside playoff contention.​

Where the Knicks Stand

Despite Milwaukee's public stance, the Knicks remain heavily favored in betting markets to land Giannis if a trade materializes.

Reports indicate Giannis identified the Knicks as his preferred destination during offseason discussions, and New York made a legitimate offer to Milwaukee in August 2024. The Knicks' championship-caliber roster featuring Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns would make them instant title favorites with Antetokounmpo.​

For now, the Knicks must wait and watch as Milwaukee's season continues to deteriorate. The February 5 trade deadline looms large, and the Bucks' stance could shift if their playoff hopes completely evaporate.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!