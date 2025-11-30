Knicks Release OG Anunoby Injury Update

The New York Knicks provided a positive update on OG Anunoby's recovery from a left hamstring strain ahead of their matchup with the Toronto Raptors tonight. The two-way forward has progressed to controlled contact work after missing over two weeks of action.

OG Anunoby Cleared for 3-on-3 Scrimmaging

Knicks beat reporter Ian Begley reported on X that Anunoby is now participating in controlled contact drills and 3-on-3 scrimmaging. Begley noted this appears to be a positive development for New York, suggesting the forward has been cleared for limited 3-on-3 work.

OG Anunoby is doing controlled contact on court and is scrimmaging 3-on-3, per Knicks. Seems like a good sign for NYK that Anunoby has been cleared to play 3 on 3. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 30, 2025

Fellow Knicks reporter Kristian Winfield added that head coach Mike Brown addressed Anunoby's status, though there's no specific timeline for his return to full contact drills or game action.

"He's doing some on-court work and we're continuing to monitor him. We're not gonna rush him," Brown said.

Mike Brown says there's no update on when OG Anunoby can return to the court and says he's not yet cleared for contact. He's doing controlled court work with 3 on 3 scrimmaging: "He's doing some on-court work and we're continuing to monitor him. We're not gonna rush him." #Knicks — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) November 30, 2025

The progression to 3-on-3 scrimmaging represents a significant step forward in Anunoby's rehabilitation. He's moving closer to game-ready conditioning, though the team remains cautious about pushing him back too quickly given his injury history with soft-tissue issues.

Despite the progress, the Knicks have ruled Anunoby out for tonight's game against the Raptors, along with Landry Shamet, who is dealing with a right shoulder sprain. New York will rely on its depth to maintain momentum against Toronto.

Recovery Timeline Remains Cautious

Anunoby injured his left hamstring on Nov. 14 against the Miami Heat, leaving the game in the first quarter after grabbing the back of his leg. The team initially announced he would miss at least two weeks before being re-evaluated, and he has now missed six consecutive games.

This marks another soft-tissue issue for the 27-year-old forward, who has dealt with recurring hamstring problems throughout his career. He previously suffered a left hamstring injury during the 2024 playoffs against the Indiana Pacers that forced him out mid-series. The Knicks are taking extra precautions to avoid a setback.

Nov 5, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The team has leaned on Josh Hart and Miles McBride to absorb Anunoby's minutes during his absence. New York enters tonight's matchup with a 12-6 record and a three-game winning streak at Madison Square Garden, proving capable of winning without one of their best defenders.

Before the injury, Anunoby was averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this season while shooting 47.6% from the field. He signed a five-year contract worth approximately $212.5 million last summer after averaging 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 2024-25.

His return timeline becomes particularly important with the Knicks facing Toronto again in the NBA Cup quarterfinals on Dec. 9.

